ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Day 1 observations of Clemson's offense

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7vri_0h6gH4gv00

Clemson’s preparations for the 2022 season officially started Friday as the Tigers held their first practice of preseason camp. The first seven periods were open to the media for viewing.

Here are some observations of the offense from the viewing periods:

  • Much like he did in his suit while making the rounds at the ACC Football Kickoff last month in Charlotte, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looked noticeably slimmer after dropping weight this offseason. He weighed in at 234 pounds this week.
  • Bryn Tucker ran with the first team at right guard during the tempo period while Mitchell Mayes took the second-team reps there. The rest of the first-team offensive line included left tackle Jordan McFadden, left guard Marcus Tate, center Will Putnam and right tackle Walker Parks.
  • Joining Mayes with the twos up front were Tristan Leigh (left tackle), John Williams (left guard), Trent Howard (center) and true freshman Blake Miller (right tackle)
  • Beaux Collins lined up at outside receiver with the ones along with Joseph Ngata. Brannon Spector, E.J. Williams and even tight end Jake Briningstool (in four-receiver sets) repped in the slot. Will Taylor ran with the second team in the slot.
  • Williams, who missed the spring after having his knee scoped, wasn’t restricted in any way. Taylor (ACL surgery last fall) wore a brace on his right knee.
  • Another positive development for Adam Randall: The freshman receiver, who’s recovering from his ACL surgery this spring, made an appearance, though he was in a yellow no-contact jersey (with a brace on his right knee) and didn’t participate in any drills. He worked on the side with a trainer during the viewing periods.
  • Receiver Troy Stellato was in a green jersey (limited), taking part only in individual drills. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Stellato would be likely be limited for at least a couple of days with a hamstring injury.
  • Swinney sprinted over to the receivers during individual drills at one point and worked closely with the group on their footwork and releases. That’s not unusual for the former receivers coach.
  • A couple of special teams notes: Taylor, Collins, Stellato, running back Will Shipley and freshman receiver Antonio Williams were among those back as punt returners. The kicks themselves weren’t great. B.T. Potter, Aidan Swanson and the rest of the punters struggled to get much distance on their boots with the balls hitting the ground well in front of the returners or the returners running up to catch them at the last second. It’s the one position that Swinney said remains his biggest question mark as camp gets started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Dabo Swinney
NBC Sports

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amid all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened fall camp. His...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy