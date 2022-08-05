Read on www.cbsnews.com
Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act: 'One Of The Defining Legislative Feats Of The 21st Century'
In a 51-50 vote, along party lines, the U.S. Senate passed sweeping climate and economic legislation on Sunday. What Happened: Known as the Inflation Reduction Act, the over $430 billion spending package, will now be delivered to the House, which will be back in session on Friday following its summer recess.
Democrats Beat Back GOP Efforts To Derail Climate And Health Care Bill
Despite a marathon of tough votes on Republican amendments overnight, Democrats remain on track to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.
Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act
Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
