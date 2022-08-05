ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Warner Bros. Discovery Took $825M Hit For Content Write-Downs, $208M For Layoffs In Q2

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsuNL_0h6gH12k00

Click here to read the full article.

Warner Bros. Discovery Friday detailed its charges for the second quarter that included a combined $825 million hit on the content side, including $496 million for content impairment and $329 million for content development write-downs, as well as $208 million for employee terminations for the three months ended June.

As reported Thursday, WBD posted a net loss of $3.4 billion (or $2.2 billion pro forma) in its first quarter as a combined company, recording $1 billion of restructuring and other charges (and $983 million of transaction and integration expenses). An SEC filing today said that, “Content impairments and development write-offs resulted from a global strategic review of content following the Merger. Employee terminations relate to cost reduction efforts and management changes. These charges resulted from activities to integrate WM and establish an efficient cost structure.”

Restructuring and other charges by segment stood at $200 million for studios, $308 million for networks and $475 million for DTC.

The filing didn’t specify the content — either produced, in production or in development — behind the write-downs. Charges would only apply to projects shelved before the end of June, others will booked in subsequent quarters.

High-profile cancellations across streaming and linear include a hit from pulling the plug on CNN+. Wonder Twins for HBO Max was shut down in May. Batgirl and Scoob: Holiday Haunt movies also set for the streamer, were scrapped. HBO decided last month not to move forward with J.J. Abrams ’ HBO series Demimonde. TBS axed The Big D and Kill the Orange Bear.

HBO Max canceled Ellen DeGeneres’ preschool series Little Ellen HBO and Gordita Chronicles.

WBD execs confirmed yesterday that kids and animation content across both streaming and linear networks would be cut “without an adequate investment case against them.”

CEO David Zaslav outlined plans to spend, especially on HBO, but carefully.

On layoffs, many more are likely. As Deadline reported , a first wave is expected this month, continuing into the fall. Staff cuts didn’t come up on the presentation yesterday but are part of streamlining the merged company, eliminating redundancies and hitting a promised $3 billion or more in cost synergies from the deal.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace Responds To Warner Bros Discovery Scrapping DC Pic: “I Feel Blessed To Have Worked Among Absolute Greats”

Click here to read the full article. Batgirl star Leslie Grace has responded on social media to Warner Bros. shelving the DC film, but hers weren’t words of bitterness, just gratitude to be on the journey. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for...
NFL
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
Ellen Degeneres
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Hbo Max#Big D#Business Industry#Wbd#Sec#Wm#Dtc
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Judith Durham Dies: ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer With The Seekers Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her group The Seekers, died August 5 of lung-disease complications at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. She was 79. Her death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast record label. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery The Seekers added Durham in 1963 and the chemistry of the group’s voices saw the four become the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and the United States. They sold more than 50 million records...
MUSIC
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
Deadline

Anne Heche In Stable Condition As Her Family Asks For Prayers After Fiery Car Crash – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY 3:50 PM:  Anne Heche’s publicist has released a statement a day after the actress was rushed to the hospital when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “We ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” PREVIOUS FRIDAY 4:30 PM: Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition with burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, Deadline has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
Deadline

Clu Gulager Dies: Veteran Horror Film Actor In ‘Return Of The Living Dead’ Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran character actor for nearly 70 years and 165 credits, has died. He was 93 and passed at home of natural causes, according to family posts on social media. Gulager is best remembered for his portrayal of Burt in the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, and Mr. Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Gulager also appeared in The Killers, The Last Picture Show, Mystery in Dracula’s Castle, The Killer Who Wouldn’t Die, The Initiation, From a Whisper to a Scream, The Hidden, Uninvited, I’m Gonna Git You...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago As It Executes Search Warrant, Donald Trump Says

Click here to read the full article. The FBI raided Mar-A-Lago as it executed a search warrant on the property on Monday, Donald Trump said. It is unclear exactly why the FBI obtained the search warrant, but The New York Times reported that it was related to an investigation of boxes of classified material that were brought to Mar-A-Lago after Trump’s presidency ended, rather than turned over the National Archives. The raid also comes as the Justice Department has been investigating Trump’s conduct related to January 6th, The Washington Post reported last month. The news of the search warrant on a former president,...
PALM BEACH, FL
Collider

'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman

Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Says Series Thrives On What’s Culturally Relevant, Not Topical – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There are only two nominees in this year’s Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. But creator/star Robin Thede would prefer to focus on how her comedy  was nominated for the third year straight, not how they’re competing against only one other nominee. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Everyone’s talking about two nominees, but if anything, they should be congratulating us that we made it to the one other slot,” said Thede, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees event with her co-executive producer...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC Films President Reportedly Ready to Exit After Batgirl Movie Cancellation

DC Films President Walter Hamada is reportedly on the brink of exiting the studio, following the decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was coming to HBO Max. According to the latest reports, Hamada has already started moving toward the exit door, and has gone as far as consulting with counsel, according to sources. It is being said that for now, Hamada will stay in his post through late October, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big DC movie Black Adam hits theaters. But after that...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy