"Stop speaking up." Syracuse school teacher says district culture is hurting staff numbers

Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How is city government tackling childhood poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon to see abandoned buildings or boarded-up homes when you’re driving around the City of Syracuse. For those living in poverty, housing is one of the biggest barriers. “So you’re addressing a two-headed monster, trying to address the cause of the...
cnycentral.com
Upgrades to be unveiled at playground in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following an Eastwood engagement survey conducted last fall, the playground at the neighborhood's Norwood Park, located at 393 Ashdale Ave., is seeing upgrades. On Wednesday, city leaders will be unveiling new installments at the Eastwood park. The ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to last an hour,...
localsyr.com
Assistant District Attorney resigns but remains on ballot for Madison County judge
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man who police say overdosed on illegal drugs resigned from his job as an assistant district attorney but hasn’t withdrawn from his candidacy for Madison County Court Judge. Bradley Moses was scheduled to clean out his office and submit his formal resignation late...
localsyr.com
Syracuse working to address parking meter issues
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Syracuse, it’s not always easy to park. A newer problem, however, is that the meters don’t always work — but it’s an issue the city is aware of. In a July 21 press release, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
cnycentral.com
Deadline for New York voters to change party affiliation moved ahead of primary election
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York voters now have until August 11 to change their party enrollment with the Board of Elections ahead of the Primary Election on August 23. A court order changed the deadline from August 8 to Thursday, August 11 at 5 p.m. Party enrollment can...
cnycentral.com
Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
14850.com
Dryden HS will welcome Poets Landing residents for showers Monday morning
Poets Landing apartment complex residents in Dryden affected by a plumbing issue are welcome to use the showers at Dryden High School first thing Monday morning, according to a statement from DCSD superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi on Sunday night. Residents “are welcome to use the HS Locker Room showers from 6:30-8:00...
Cazenovia College’s longest serving faculty member to retire
CAZENOVIA — Recently, Dr. John Robert (Bob) Greene, the Paul J. Schupf Professor of History and Humanities at Cazenovia College, announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 2023. Greene, who has served the institution for over 42 years, is currently the college’s longest serving faculty member. He started at...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
uticaphoenix.net
Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?
“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
waynetimes.com
Civil Service Test needs applicants
The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Deal With Several Robberies And Stabbings By A Trio Of Men
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating several robberies and stabbings early Monday morning. A little before 1this morning Police found a 24 year old man who said he was attacked on Butternut Street by three men, and during the fight was stabbed in the stomach. About an hour and half...
Syracuse Common Council candidate says past crime shouldn’t prevent his election
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Monto, a candidate for Syracuse Common Council, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2012 after he was accused of falsifying payroll documents while working at the Syracuse City School District and failing to pay state taxes for three years. Monto, 47, will be interviewed this...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
cnycentral.com
Replacement of bridge over I-90 in Onondaga County expected to be complete in summer 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of an $8.2 million bridge repair project over I-90 in Onondaga County on Monday. The interchange 35 bridge (Syracuse – East Syracuse – NY route 298) over I-90 at milepost 278.93 in Syracuse will be replaced with a new structure.
