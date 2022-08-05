One nonprofit helps women afford basic necessities you might not think of

Read on local21news.com
Hometown Hero: Highmark Wholecare
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County. The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to...
Hundreds turn out to raise money and awareness for people with epilepsy
Dauphin County, PA — An annual Central Pennsylvania event, 26 years in the making took place over the weekend to raise money and awareness for people with epilepsy. CBS 21's Candace Scalece was on hand to help get everyone pumped up for the early morning run at FNB Field.
Wellspan reports highlight behavioral determinants of poor health
Wellspan Health has released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment and its 2023–2025 Community Health Improvement Plan. The reports detail health trends in South Central Pennsylvania including Adams County, and highlight the concerns of doctors, patients, and community members. The reports indicate that although individual health behaviors including tobacco...
Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
PennDOT pushes to fill positions including plow operators
Manchester Township, York County — Come one, come all, PennDOT is hiring for a variety of positions in York County. “There are so many places that you can go when you get in the door in PennDOT. It's a state agency. You can go anywhere you want after that. They have openings in a lot of different places,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County Manager.
Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Students rally at State Capitol, call for end to gun violence in schools and on the street
Dauphin County, PA — Philadelphia area youth made their voices heard in Harrisburg on Monday, speaking out about gun violence in schools and the streets. The advocates are from the groups Frontline Dads and Philly's Bolts Community Rising Summer Program. "I am asking today for our elected officials to...
Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
How one Pennsylvania retailer is adjusting as container rates drop
LANCASTER, Pa. — While Interiors Home here typically doesn’t buy product by the container itself, it is beginning to feel the effects of declining shipping prices. “There is still inflationary pricing being felt by our vendors, but price increases that are coming through to us are waning,” Michelle Dissinger, director of merchandising for the soon-to-be three store retailer, told Furniture Today. “A few vendors have lifted their surcharges and even a few have started back up with promotional discounts being offered again as of the third quarter.”
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
Shoppers adjust to paying more at the grocery store
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Increased costs are eating away at people’s wallets, especially when stocking up the kitchen. “We definitely had to cut back in a lot of ways," York resident Megan Sheely said when FOX43 caught up with her outside of the Grocery Outlet in Springettsbury Township, York County. "It’s a lot easier to come here and get the cheaper prices."
Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.
A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
PennDOT holding job fairs ahead of winter season
PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.
Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
The Nation’s Largest Bead and Jewelry Show Celebrates Its 20th Year
GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Bead Fest, Interweave’s largest gathering of jewelry makers, will be held August 17-20, 2022, at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA. Over the years, Bead Fest has grown to be the nation’s preeminent beading and jewelry event, offering more than 120 workshops taught by world-renowned instructors in bead embroidery, mixed media, wire, metalsmithing, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005431/en/ Bead Fest’s Marketplace is a shopping wonderland for beaders and jewelry artists with over 70 vendors to inspire creativity. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79
Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
Gettysburg Rocks this weekend to support children with cancer
Gettysburg Rocks comes to town this weekend with over 100 bands playing at 20 local venues to support children with cancer. The full schedule is here. Gettysburg Rocks is a bi-annual music festival, held in February and August. The festival features multiple live bands across multiple venues in the Gettysburg area. The event benefits Four Diamonds, whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. Money raised in February is donated to Four Diamonds via Penn State Dance Marathon (Mont Alto). Money raised in August is donated directly to Four Diamonds.
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
