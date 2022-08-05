Read on www.numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Saturday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Grichuk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
Byron Buxton in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Buxton for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
Tres Barrera in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Barrera is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Barrera for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.1...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Lewin Diaz in Marlins' Saturday afternoon lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our modesl project Diaz for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.6...
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Benson is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.9...
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Sunday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Raleigh for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Donovan Solano added to Reds' lineup Monday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano has been added to the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Solano wasn't included in Monday's initial lineup, but he will now be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter after Kyle Farmer was scratched with a sore neck.
