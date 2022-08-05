'I want to make sure I am safe' | DC residents line up to get the Monkeypox vaccine

Read on wjla.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
'Unsustainable': DC business owner's frustration over repeat flooding, twice in 3 weeks
WASHINGTON (7News) — When water began seeping into their storefront on the afternoon of August 5, the staff at District Dogs on Rhode Island Avenue Northeast immediately thought, "not again". The business had flooded less than three weeks earlier, on July 16. "It hits really close to home because...
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
NE apartment residents call on management to fix water issues, improve safety
WASHINGTON (7News) — Complaints echoed off the walls inside the Lotus Square apartments in Northeast D.C. Monday, just days after rain water streamed down those same walls during last week's heavy rain. Neighbors have told 7News that water has cascaded through air vents and from the ceilings every time...
Peak hurricane season is here. Should DMV residents get flood insurance?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Peak hurricane season is here and with so many floods in the D.C. area nowadays, should we be getting flood insurance?. Officials report that 40% of floods come from outside the high-risk flood zone. Very few homeowners' or renters' insurance policies cover damages to physical structures or belongings from weather-related flooding.
More beagles rescued from breeding facility heading to Fairfax County Animal Shelter
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A few of the 4,000 rescued beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. are going to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FCAS). The animal shelter said they are welcoming 16 beagles into their facility Monday afternoon. FCAS expects to receive more beagles in the coming months.
Democrat claims Gov. Youngkin wants to ban the word 'homosexuality' in Virginia schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A parent’s right to know what’s happening in their kid’s school is being fiercely debated in Virginia by the governor and the top Democrat in the State Senate. “Parents were tired of being pushed to the background in their child's education," Gov....
LIST | Aug. 12-14: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you're trying to soak in the last few weeks of summer, we have you covered! 7News has compiled a list of events happening around the DMV this weekend. Washington, D.C. Friday, Aug. 12. Musical Jam August -- Washington Improv Theater 1835 14th St N. Fridays...
Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students head back to school in August, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
Youngkin weighs in on if teachers should tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
'We can't afford the school supplies:' DC back-to-school bash helps families in need
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is considered one of the largest book bag giveaways east of the Anacostia River -- the annual Bellevue Back-to-School Bash. The woman behind it is Monisa Waters who has been a librarian in the District of Columbia for 16 years. She says early on she would notice children coming into her branch, the William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Neighborhood Library, asking if she had school supplies. It made her reflect on her childhood when she would go to school and see her classmates coming in with brand new backpacks and school supplies and she didn’t always have the necessary supplies she needed for back to school.
PHOTOS | Rescued Va. beagles get pampered, treated with 'Netflix & Cuddles'
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — If you need something to cheer you up, this will do it. Over the weekend, several of the 4,000 rescued beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, arrived at Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Arlington and were treated to a well-deserved relaxing evening.
Arlington shelter seeking fur-ever homes for animals, including 'hospice dogs'
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Summer is already a busy time of year for shelters across the country. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) says it's the season more people are moving and more animals are born. This year, add rising housing costs, gas prices, and inflation to...
US Navy Band at The National Arboretum
Washington ABC7 — The US Navy Band is bringing patriotic tunes to the National Arboretum for free. Craven Rand, Executive Director of Friends of The National Arboretum told 7 News what they have planned.
'We are dedicated': Montgomery Co. school leaders address efforts to fill open positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As students head back to the classroom this August, school districts across the country and in the DMV are facing widespread staffing shortages of educators, bus drivers and other essential staff. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight held a press conference...
Funeral service for daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader held Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The funeral service for the daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader, Lewis Wiener is taking place on Monday at the Washington Hebrew Congregation located on 3935 Macomb Street Northwest, according to the synagogue's website. The service is being held via live stream. Click here for more...
Body of 17-year-old pulled from Potomac after Friday search for missing boater: DC police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old's body was pulled from the Potomac River in Northwest D.C. last week, according to new information Monday from D.C. police. Authorities spent early Friday morning searching for a missing boater in the Potomac River after D.C. Fire and EMS officials said witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and was not seen again.
First Look: Capital One Center, Capital One Hall and The Watermark Hotel in Tysons, VA
Capital One Center is a 25 acre mixed-use development in the heart of Tysons, VA. Anchored by the headquarters of Capital One, Washington DC's hometown bank, and home to its over 10,000 associates in the region, Capital One Center is quickly transforming the skyline and the cultural landscape of Fairfax County. When fully built-out, this 6 million sq ft development will be a vibrant arts & entertainment destination.
With just 34 ballots left to count, Elrich claims victory over Blair in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, Md. — The finish line is finally in sight. In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County Executive. But based on Saturday's announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough.
WATCH: Roads flooded in Prince George's County as heavy rain, storms roll through
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — A Flash Flood Warning is issued in Prince George's County until 7 p.m. as heavy rain and storms impact the area. SkyTrak7 was at the scene of high water in the Riverdale Park, Md. area Monday afternoon and spotted several cars struggling to get through the floods.
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
