ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

I-TEAM: Former pastors accuse Jacksonville church of taking ‘cult-like position’

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news4jax.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
News4Jax.com

Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebration Church#Cult#Freedom Of Religion#Pastors
WOKV

A teenager is fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North

Jacksonville — A teenager is fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, Commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race

Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
First Coast News

JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Aaron Bell drops $10K mail buy in Nassau Co. Commission battle

Challenger Hupp Huppmann benefited recently from positive mail pieces from other groups. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell’s re-election campaign hasn’t been the easiest one, and going into the last weeks of the campaign, he made a large mail piece buy to compete against challenger Hupp Huppmann. Huppman recently...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE : The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘A huge disruption’: Expert explains impact of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office system outage

Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 9:10 a.m.- JSO release the following statement:. “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Network Engineers continue assessing systems following the recent events. Most importantly, police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. Again, JSO has not been the subject of a ransomware attack. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network. At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy