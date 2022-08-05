I-TEAM: Former pastors accuse Jacksonville church of taking ‘cult-like position’

Read on www.news4jax.com
Day of festival fun has bigger mission of ending Jacksonville violence, code of silence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fun, games, giving away school supplies and providing food were all a part of the vision Deborah Riley-Harris had for a community festival in A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Sunday. But there was also a bigger mission: Stopping the violence in Duval County and ending...
Court first appearances dramatically curtailed amid ongoing city computer issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County courtroom where accused criminals make their first appearance before a judge experienced a major decline in appearances Monday morning after access to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatch and jail booking systems was limited because of computer issues over the weekend. Sources told...
Attorney explains: Why would McMichaels, Bryan request federal over state prison?
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The father and son convicted of murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael in Brunswick. Both were previously sentenced...
Atlantic Coast High School to hold school safety event with former JSO Asst. Police Chief
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Parents, caregivers, and families are invited to a special Parent Academy school safety event. School Police Chief Greg Burton and staff will provide an interactive school safety presentation including a demonstration of the district’s lockdown procedures. The event will be on Tuesday, August 9,...
Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JSO provides update on computer issues, says police response times not impacted
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided an update Tuesday on its computer issues. According to the city of Jacksonville, there was suspicious activity from an outside server that was flagged Friday, and JSO said in a statement Tuesday morning that its network engineers continue to assess systems.
Local motorcycle club to host community fundraiser for victims of gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The J-Ville Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting a community unity fest. The event stands as a fundraiser for the families who have lost children due to gun violence and all donations will go to Families of Slain Children Inc. This event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A Philip Randolph Blvd.
A teenager is fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville — A teenager is fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, Commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race
Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he’ll be killed in state prison
Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody.
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
Aaron Bell drops $10K mail buy in Nassau Co. Commission battle
Challenger Hupp Huppmann benefited recently from positive mail pieces from other groups. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell’s re-election campaign hasn’t been the easiest one, and going into the last weeks of the campaign, he made a large mail piece buy to compete against challenger Hupp Huppmann. Huppman recently...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE : The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
School board candidates are using cameras to catch campaign sign thief
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A couple of school board candidates are fighting back following a series of campaign signs being stolen. This is happening in Clay County where both board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock – who are political allies -- have had several campaign signs stolen.
‘A huge disruption’: Expert explains impact of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office system outage
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 9:10 a.m.- JSO release the following statement:. “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Network Engineers continue assessing systems following the recent events. Most importantly, police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. Again, JSO has not been the subject of a ransomware attack. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network. At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”
