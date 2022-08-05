Bill Belichick To Retire? Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Patriots Prediction

Read on nesn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NBC Sports
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
AOL Corp
Bond between Dick Vermeil and Andy Reid part of why Chiefs’ Reid also destined for Canton
Along the way to tripling his allotted 8-minute window to accept his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, Dick Vermeil must have affectionately thanked 100 or more people by name. And no moment was more right and poignant than the way Vermeil honored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame
The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
New England Patriots: Former OL Purposely Got Into a Car Accident So Bill Belichick Wouldn’t Cut Him
Bill Belichick has no problem putting his foot down if a player is late for a meeting. Rich Ohrnberger certainly knew that. The post New England Patriots: Former OL Purposely Got Into a Car Accident So Bill Belichick Wouldn’t Cut Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Willie McGinest gives heartfelt tribute to Patriots legend Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour was arguably the most important defensive player on the New England Patriots in the early to mid-2000s. His combination of elite talent, excellent size and impressive athleticism made him a great pass rusher, an effective run stopper and one of the most versatile players in his position group.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admits NFL career nearing the end
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been a stranger to making headlines, especially within the past year. As
Yardbarker
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updates his take on John Elway-Dan Marino debate
Mike McDaniel is all in on his new gig as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and he has even turned his back on some of his childhood heroes to prove it. McDaniel was born and raised in Colorado. Naturally, he grew up a Denver Broncos fan. Two of the best NFL quarterbacks of McDaniel’s childhood were John Elway and Dan Marino. Many fans have debated which is the better of the two, and Elway was always the easy answer for McDaniel. He joked on Sunday that he recently had to completely change allegiances.
NBC Sports
Curran: Lack of contact at Patriots training camp is noticeable
FOXBORO -- At this time last year, the Patriots were 12 days into training camp, and Mac Jones and Cam Newton were in the throes of a quarterback competition overseen by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They’d had three padded practices with some tackling to the ground and were coming off a Sunday practice which was described as the "most physical practice of camp."
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 2