‘Give Black, Give Back’ sets series of informative virtual panels during Black Philanthropy Month

Nelle Clardy Hudson was Eulogized at Nashville Spruce Street Baptist Church amidst a Choral Praise that moved me in a way that I had not known for a very long time. I am taken to that day when William Sappe was Eulogized at Salem, Harlem during my passage there as Associate Pastor. William sang in “Four Choirs”, who processed together with two going in each direction to take the split chancel choir lofts and the other two to the Balcony on each side. The Melodies that day were from… Heaven! Of such was the music ministry rendered at the Homegoing Services for Nelle. There was a constant talk about her Choral Praise and witness to her invitations to ‘Join The Choir’.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO