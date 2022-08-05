ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Grove, TN

‘Give Black, Give Back’ sets series of informative virtual panels during Black Philanthropy Month

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on pridepublishinggroup.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

Meharry Medical College welcomes Dr. Michelle Nichols as senior vice president of clinical affairs

Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers, has announced that Michelle Nichols, M.D., M.S., MBA, FAAFP, has been named as senior vice president of clinical affairs. Nichols will lead Meharry’s clinical enterprise, collaborating with the college’s clinicians and overseeing its Graduate Medical Education programs. She will spearhead efforts to advance health equity and reduce disparities among those in underserved communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
College Grove, TN
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 103)

What is a friend? Who are your friends? What does it mean to be a friend to someone?. During his journey with stage four lung cancer, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, has attended many events. However, sometimes there are circumstances that won’t allow him to be involved. Rev. Fuzz was required to spend several days in the hospital for testing and observation in order to regulate his blood thinning medication because blood clots are an insidious condition and require unyielding attention.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

Attorney, healthcare leader appointed Metro Hospital Authority chair

The Metro Hospital Authority Board welcomes new board leadership as Nashville General Hospital begins its fiscal year in 2023. Richard Manson, president of Sourcemark, LLC, and founder of the law firm Manson, Johnson, Conner, was elected board chair. “I am privileged to serve as chair of this dedicated and talented...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Panel Discussions#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Cfmt
Tennessee Tribune

Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology

Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
Pride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Nelle Clardy Hudson was Eulogized at Nashville Spruce Street Baptist Church amidst a Choral Praise that moved me in a way that I had not known for a very long time. I am taken to that day when William Sappe was Eulogized at Salem, Harlem during my passage there as Associate Pastor. William sang in “Four Choirs”, who processed together with two going in each direction to take the split chancel choir lofts and the other two to the Balcony on each side. The Melodies that day were from… Heaven! Of such was the music ministry rendered at the Homegoing Services for Nelle. There was a constant talk about her Choral Praise and witness to her invitations to ‘Join The Choir’.
NASHVILLE, TN
Heidi Suydam

Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8th

MNPS Back to School Guide |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Metro Nashville Public Schools are back in session this week for the 2022 - 2023 school year. Metro school students in elementary, middle, and high school all start the school day before 9 AM, with high school having the earliest start time at 7:05 AM.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
volstate.edu

Vol State RN Nursing Program Graduates Celebrate!

Volunteer State Community College celebrated the graduation of the third class of Nursing students today with a pinning ceremony in Caudill Hall. Forty-nine students from the Gallatin and Livingston groups are graduating this year with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. The program prepares students to apply to sit for licensure as a Registered Nurse.
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN News 2

Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.
visitfranklin.com

Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin

Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy