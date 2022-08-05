Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 renders just leaked in every color

We are days away from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event (August 10) where we will get to see the company’s next-gen foldables, smartwatches and earbuds. But that has not deterred leaks from popping up about the upcoming products. And now, leaker Evan Blass of 91 Mobiles has released a whole host of high-resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 , Galaxy Z Flip 4 , Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro and also the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — in every color.

Just last week Evan Blass had posted official looking renders of the products , but now this leak seems to reveal every color variant of the products on what could be close to the final designs that we will see at the event.

The pictures don’t reveal anything revolutionary and it looks similar to the leaked design of the devices that we have seen before.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like it has a slim body in the side angle of the phone. The Fold 4 was rumored to have a less visible crease on the display, but that is not really visible in these images. The Fold 4 is also supposed to have a redesigned hinge, which could be the case considering how slim the phone looks, especially when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 .

The colors showcased in the leaked images for the Fold 4 are Beige/Cream, Black and Gray.

The Fold 4 may not be more expensive than the Fold 3, and a recent rumor also hints at a tougher and brighter display and faster charging speeds. The Fold 4 could run on Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that already powers OnePlus 10T and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro .

However, there is a lot we don’t know about the phone yet, including the main camera it could carry. One rumor suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could match the 50MP sensor Samsung uses on the Galaxy S22 while another says it could have a large 108MP lens like the S22 Ultra.

You can also check out the top Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors to know more about the phone ahead of the launch.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

According to Evan Blass’ gallery of leaked images, it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is coming in one additional Bora Purple color. This could be the same Bora Purple that was just announced for the Galaxy S22 as well. The other colors include a Black, Light Blue, and Pink Gold.

One rumor had suggested the Flip 4 could come in as many as 70 different color configurations , but Evan’s leaks show us four colors as of now. We will have to see if Samsung will allow for customizations for the Flip 4 this year once it is launched.

Like the Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also rumored to get a new and slim hinge and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Being the more popular foldable between the two, because of its traditionally lower price, we will have to see how Samsung prices the Flip 4 this year.

Leaked images of the Galaxy Watch 5 (Image credit: Evan Blass)

There are many different Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 colors shown including black, gray, silver, light purple, rose gold and blue. The biggest rumor this year for Samsung wearables includes a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro variant. Evan Blass’ images have pictures of the rumored watch in a black and gray option.

Leaked images of the Samung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The pictures show the watches look very similar to their predecessor from last year — the Galaxy Watch 4 . The Galaxy Watch 5 looks like it will have a neat and simple design, while the Watch 5 Pro looks more sporty.

The top Galaxy Watch 5 rumors indicate that there will be no rotating bezel this year and that the watch could have a built-in body temperature sensor. The Galaxy Watch 5 'Pro' model will pack a 572 mAh battery , which is a 60% increase from the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 and could last much longer.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro could come in 3 colors this year according to the leaked images. This includes black, purple and white. The images tie-in with other leaks we have seen before. There have not been many Galaxy Buds Pro 2 rumors but we can expect the new buds to pack in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a slightly longer battery life and support for 24-bit audio.

Samsung will of course reveal everything about these products at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Don't miss our guide on how to catch the livestream of the Unpacked event this year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.