Texas Southern has grueling non-conference schedule

Courtesy: Texas Southern Athletics

For the first time since 2002, the Texas Southern men’s basketball team will spend a considerable amount of time at home during non-conference play with four home games during its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.



TSU once again will have a challenging non-conference schedule as five opponents had NET rankings of 26 or higher from the previous season, including the second, third and eighth-ranked teams. Five teams participated in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as four of the five teams advanced past the first round. In addition, TSU will face defending national champion Kansas in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament match-up while neighborhood rival University of Houston returns to the schedule for the first time since 2012. The Tigers will also participate in the second annual Boost Mobile HBCU Tip-Off in Las Vegas, Nev. hosted by NBA superstar Chris Paul.



TSU kicks off the 2022-23 season on the West Coast at 2022 NCAA Tournament participant San Francisco of the West Coast Conference on Monday, Nov. 7 before heading back to the state of Texas to face 2022 NCAA Sweet 16 participant Texas Tech of the Big 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

#11 Jordan Gilliam Photo: Dominique Monday

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Texas Southern plays host to its first Pac-12 opponent inside the H&PE Arena since 1993 (California) as they’ll face Arizona State in a basketball and educational partnership between the Pac-12 and the SWAC. Two days later, TSU is back inside the H&PE Arena for a local Multi-team event (MTE) which has them facing Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Nov. 15 followed by a match-up at 2022 NCAA Elite 8 participant Houston on Wednesday, Nov. 16 inside the Fertitta Center.



TSU will remain on the road for three more games as they’ll head to the state of Alabama to face 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Auburn on Friday, Nov. 18 followed by a trip to Birmingham, Ala. to face Samford on Sunday, Nov. 20. Eight days later, TSU is back on the road at defending national champion Kansas on Monday, Nov. 28 in Lawrence.



After a 12-day layoff for final exams and graduation ceremonies, the Tigers return to the friendly confines of the H&PE Arena to face North American University on Sunday, Dec. 11. Six days later, TSU heads west once again as they’ll face off against North Carolina A&T State (Dec. 17) and Hampton (Dec. 18) in the second annual Boost Mobile HBCU Tip-Off in Las Vegas, Nev. as TSU makes its return to the city for the first time since 2015. On Thursday, Dec. 22, TSU travels to Wichita State followed by its 2022 non-conference season finale versus Huston-Tillotson on Thursday, Dec. 29.



The complete 2022-23 schedule with SWAC opponents will be announced shortly.

The post Texas Southern has grueling non-conference schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday .