Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,760 new cases, 12 new deaths on August 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,760 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, August 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,389,464 and the total number of deaths to 17,633.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 33 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 644 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.