ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,760 new cases, 12 new deaths on August 5

By Aysha Decuir
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qe1I3_0h6gF3J800

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,760 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, August 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,389,464 and the total number of deaths to 17,633.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 33 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 644 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Related
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

'A huge challenge': In rural Louisiana, luring doctors is a tricky task

Four hours into his 12-hour shift in the emergency room of the 25-bed St. James Parish Hospital, Will Freeman had already seen a lot. The 55-year old doctor had discharged a handful of patients and participated in a drill with the nearby Marathon Refinery, which included taking out and testing all of their decontamination equipment. Just after 10 a.m., an ambulance brought in a woman who was in pain. After she was situated in one of the hospital's eight examination rooms, Freeman snapped on a pair of gloves and stepped behind the curtain to being another hour of near constant motion.
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana

Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
LOUISIANA STATE
lailluminator.com

LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
beckersasc.com

Louisiana cardio ASC performs 1st Pulsar-18 stent procedure in US

Cardiovascular Institute of the South founder and cardiologist Craig Walker, MD, performed the nation's first stent implant using Biotronik's Pulsar-18 T3 to treat an artery blockage in the legs, Biz New Orleans reported Aug. 5. Dr. Walker performed the procedure at the Houma, La.-based practice's ASC in Gray, the report...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Baton Rouge Business Report

JR Ball: Are Jeff Landry’s tactics good for Louisiana?

Jeff Landry, our attorney general and wannabe governor, has a message for anyone disagreeing with him or the Louisiana laws and regulations he supports: Get out! Hit one of our pockmarked highways and don’t let the “Leaving Louisiana” sign towel slap ya’ on the way to Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy