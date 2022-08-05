Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny refuses to give up at first world cup mountain bike race

Read on www.summitdaily.com
Colorado ski resort to host 'tacos and margs' event, featuring unlimited tacos
'Tacos + Margs in the Mountains' is returning to Winter Park Resort this summer, with tons of chances to try variations of the classic pairing. "Your event ticket will get you 10 tickets for a variety of margarita samples from blanco to reposado to something spicy and a variety of flavors in between. Pair it with unlimited street tacos, margarita-making classes, live music, walking taco races, giveaways, and more for the perfect afternoon in the mountains," the event description believes.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Tightening up dispersed campsites, bear scares, local drought might end soon
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage. Recently there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village...
Man participates in Ironman Triathlon, raises awareness for addiction
Hundreds of athletes competed in the Ironman Race in Boulder Saturday morning. For one man, it marked a special milestone, his 99th Ironman triathlon in the last 23 years.
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County
Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
Postino opens newest Colorado location
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
skyhinews.com
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
Summit Daily News
The month of July has received the most precipitation in 2022 so far
Rain has delayed fire restrictions and brought hope for a snowier winter, and July topped out as the most precipitative month of 2022 so far for parts of Summit County and the region. In Dillon, July has taken the top spot for the most precipitation this year, according to historical...
Summit Daily News
How to stay safe from lightning while recreating in Summit County
As thunderstorms continue for much of the state, weather experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts to remain aware of strategies to avoid lightning hazards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm data, between 1989 and 2018, the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year. Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability. More recently, the U.S. has averaged about 27 lightning fatalities per year.
Evoca enters market offering alternative for sports fans looking to watch Colorado's professional teams
DENVER • With disputes keeping the cable industry goliaths from broadcasting games of Colorado's professional sports teams, a David-sized company is out to liberate Front Range sports fans. In its sling, Evoca boasts a $25-per-month package — $30 if renting the requisite receiver — that carries most of Colorado’s...
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
How much rain fell around the Front Range Sunday evening?
Torrential downpours fell around the Front Range on Sunday late afternoon and evening, causing flash flooding in multiple communities and stranding some motorists in their cars.
Watch: Flood waters knock down retaining wall in Thornton
The rain also caused flash flooding across the Denver metro area.
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling Ranch
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A ramp widening project begins this month at the on-ramp from Titan Parkway to northbound Highway 85. The board of County Commissioners approved a $988,157.50 budget for the widening project at the Jul. 26 meeting, with the hopes to improve safety and traffic operations.
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
secretdenver.com
The Denver Bucket List: 7 Can’t Miss Spots For Mexican Food
Is there anything better than a delicious plate of bulky burritos swimming in chili verde and bursting with meat, beans, and cheese? How about oily birria tacos perfect to be dipped in consome and topped with fresh cilantro and crisp onions? If you can’t tell, we have a bit of a love affair with Mexican food, and Colorado has some fantastic places for when you’re craving something South of the border. Here are 7 can’t-miss spots for delicious Mexican food right here in Denver.
I-70 nightmare: Flooded interstate strands Denver drivers for hours
Fast-moving waters flooded the interstate, shutting down traffic in both directions. The Denver Fire Department reported rescuing 11 people from the location and there were no injuries.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Whoever cut the trees at Frisco’s park needs to find a new job
Today, I observed some men cutting down trees in central park. These trees were mature, well-established trees that provided beauty to the park. They made the park a delightful place to visit. Many families and children were drawn to the park. What bureaucrat in the town of Frisco administration decided...
