Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail
In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
WTA to provide free bus rides during ‘Free Fare Week’. WTA to provide free bus rides during ‘Free Fare Week’. WTA will also provide a "park and ride" solution for NW Washington Fair goers. By Whatcom News on August 8, 2022 3:27pm. The murder scene was discovered by...
East Whatcom County roads scheduled for chip seal work this week (8/8/Mon-8/11/Thu)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) has scheduled the following roads around Sumas for chip sealing from 6am to 6pm between Monday, August 8th, and Thursday, August 11th. Central Road, Everson. E Pole Road, Lynden/Everson. Fazon Road, Bellingham. Goshen Road, Bellingham. Lunde Road, Everson. Martin Road,...
DNR closes Sumas Mountain to vehicles, couldn’t ‘keep up with the scope of the destruction’
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed the area around Sumas Mountain in Whatcom County to cars and other motor vehicles after unsanctioned trails caused environmental damage, garbage dumping, and other public safety issues. “Unsanctioned trails and illegal dumping have been an issue in the Sumas...
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week
ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
COVID cases are down, so why is Whatcom County still in the CDC’s ‘medium’ risk range?
One of the seven school district regions within the county would receive a “high” grade, where the CDC suggests masking for everyone.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
See Whatcom County’s housing market climb on this interactive map
Washington state is one of the most expensive states to purchase a home, but Whatcom County is also seeing rapid changes in home sales.
WDFW searching for cubs of black bear euthanized following encounter with Whatcom jogger
“It’s very unfortunate. None of us wanted to have to euthanize her. It’s upsetting, and it’s not something we enjoy doing,” game warden says.
Fecal Matters: No-contact advisory issued for Larrabee State Park/Wildcat Cove, Whatcom County
On August 5, 2022, the Whatcom County Health Department issued an advisory at Larrabee State Park/Wildcat Cove in Whatcom County. This advisory is due to high bacteria results during routine sampling. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. Contact with...
Drugs or alcohol suspected in Whatcom I-5 crash that hospitalizes Ferndale teen
Both lanes of southbound I-5 were closed after the crash, according to WSDOT tweets at the time.
A big Squalicum waterfront project is in the permitting phase. Here are the details
The new facility in Bellingham is expected to be a nice addition for small-boat owners.
What should you do if you encounter a black bear while enjoying Whatcom’s outdoors?
“In general bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals,” the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says.
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
Seattle man suspected of shooting and killing his brother in eastern Whatcom County
The 40-year-old man was booked into Whatcom County Jail Monday afternoon.
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
This second small earthquake struck near Bellingham on Monday
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
