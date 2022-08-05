ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail

In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
WTA to provide free bus rides during ‘Free Fare Week’. WTA to provide free bus rides during ‘Free Fare Week’. WTA will also provide a "park and ride" solution for NW Washington Fair goers. By Whatcom News on August 8, 2022 3:27pm. The murder scene was discovered by...
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week

ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
