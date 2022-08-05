ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Travis McMichael's attorneys fear for his life in state prison

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago

Attorneys for the man who murdered Ahmaud Arbery requested Thursday that he first be sent to federal prison, saying Travis McMichael’s life will be in jeopardy inside a Georgia prison.

McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old William Roddie Bryan will be sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick on federal hate crimes that include attempted kidnapping and violating Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his skin color. The three White men already have been sentenced to life in state prison after a Glynn County jury found them guilty on Nov. 24, 2021, of murder in the shooting death of the 25-year-old Black man.

