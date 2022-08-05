Travis McMichael's attorneys fear for his life in state prison
Attorneys for the man who murdered Ahmaud Arbery requested Thursday that he first be sent to federal prison, saying Travis McMichael’s life will be in jeopardy inside a Georgia prison.
McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old William Roddie Bryan will be sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick on federal hate crimes that include attempted kidnapping and violating Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his skin color. The three White men already have been sentenced to life in state prison after a Glynn County jury found them guilty on Nov. 24, 2021, of murder in the shooting death of the 25-year-old Black man.
