BEST EATS: Biscuits and eggs covered in country gravy in Newport Beach

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even when traveling, 17 News Director Michael Trihey sticks to meals similar to the classics he enjoys in town.

Trihey, who loves the phenomenal biscuits and gravy served at 24th Street Cafe, ordered a slightly different take on the dish with the “The Urson,” served at Mutt Lynch’s restaurant in Newport Beach. Half the plate is filled with a split biscuit and scrambled eggs covered in country gravy, the other half with a mound of hash browns.

This is hearty, stick-to-your-ribs eating.

There is a massive selection of breakfast burritos, pancakes and omelettes and, later in the day, all sorts of fries, pizzas, burgers and sandwiches.

Have a burger and sip a pina colada while sitting a stone’s throw from the ocean. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday night.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Mutt Lynch
