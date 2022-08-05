PREY (2022) vs PREDATOR (1987): Director and Stars React to New Design

Read on www.gamespot.com
LOTR Director Peter Jackson Speaks Out About The Rings Of Power
The Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings writer and director Peter Jackson has reacted to Amazon's upcoming TV series, saying the company basically ghosted him. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said Amazon asked him and Lord of the Rings writer-producer Fran Walsh if they wanted to be involved in the TV series. Jackson said he and Walsh could not agree to do so until they saw a script, and this is where communication ended, apparently.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
The Story Walker
A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is In The Works
A live-action Pac-Man movie is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco, the owner of the game series, is working on the movie with production company Wayfarer. Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Chuck Williams came up with an original idea for the Pac-Man film, the report said, though...
Ironheart Set Photos Leak Showing Riri's Armor And The MCU Show's Villain
If you're having a hard time keeping track of all the MCU stuff currently in production, don't worry--we are, too. One of the most interesting, though, is the upcoming Ironheart show, and now some set photos have leaked. Keep in mind that these are indeed leaks, and Disney and Marvel...
Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos
Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Ben Affleck Goes Clean Shaven On Solo Outing Ahead Of 50th Birthday: Photo
Ben Affleck looked content during a recent sunny afternoon in Los Angeles. The actor, who turns 50 on Aug. 15, was photographed walking in a parking lot as he wore a light tan button-down shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also had a black backpack over one shoulder and held a can of Coke in one hand as he showed off a clean shaven appearance.
What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?
Now that This Is Us has come to an end, there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate Pearson)?. In a recent interview with PureWow, the 41-year-old actress discussed the popular NBC series and revealed that she’s ready for the next chapter in her career. “It’s hard to let go of something that was part of my life for six or seven years,” she told PureWow.
1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6
Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Spotted On Rare Family Outing With Son Malcom, 8 Mos., In NYC
Gangs all here! Olivia Munn, 42, John Mulaney, 39, and their 8-month-old son Malcolm enjoyed a rare family outing in Manhattan on Thursday, August 4. The Magic Mike actress and the Saturday Night Live alum took their baby boy for a morning stroll. They looked like a perfect family of three in the Big Apple.
NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
After more than 20 years, FATAL FURY (GAROU) is coming back! Finally, the long awaited sequel has been green-lit!
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
New Pokemon Special, The Arceus Chronicles, Headed To Netflix In September
A new Pokemon TV special for Netflix has been announced, and it'll be here. very soon. The new special is called Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, and it'll debut on the streaming service in September. The special is inspired by the game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it follows Ash, Pikachu, and...
Donald Sutherland’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids, Including Son Keifer Sutherland
Donald Sutherland has been one of the most adored actors for over 50 years. From his early work in classics like M*A*S*H and Animal House to recent hits like The Hunger Games movies, Donald has been loved by audiences for generations. Throughout his life, Donald has been married thrice, and...
Fuushoku Gensou 5
The Coolest Dragon Ball, Spy X Family, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, And More Collectibles From C2E2
During the August 5-7 weekend, the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) took place at McCormick Place south of downtown Chicago. The show featured celebrities, comics, things to buy, and its very large artist alley, where you can meet writers and artists and buy their newest stuff. However, one...
Insiders dish on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ romance
Olivia Wilde is focused on the world premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” amid rumors of tension on the set of the movie, which she directed. Multiple sources previously told Page Six that Florence Pugh — who stars in the hotly anticipated psychological drama — was unhappy after Wilde fell for the other lead, Harry Styles, during filming. But other sources have now said that Wilde and Styles did not flaunt their flourishing romance and most people on set did not know they were an item. “Olivia was super professional — both she and Harry were. We were all surprised to hear that they...
Dolph Lundgren, 64, & Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, Spotted Running Errands In LA
Dolph Lundgren, 64, and his fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25, looked relaxed and happy during their latest outing together. The actor and the beauty matched in black outfits, including a t-shirt and shorts for Dolph and a cropped tee and shorts for Emma, as they ran errands together in the West Hollywood area Aug. 5. Emma also wore sunglasses and had her hair down as they both topped off their looks with sneakers.
ALEON's Nightmare
