Carnival cruise ship out of Tampa rescues 24 refugees adrift at sea off coast of Cuba

By Jeff Patterson
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Carnival cruise ship Paradise returned to Tampa on Thursday with more passengers on board than when it left.

During a trip to Honduras and Mexico, the ship’s captain came to the rescue of two dozen refugees from Cuba.

Herman Bips was a passenger on the Carnival Paradise out of Tampa. He told WFLA’s Jeff Patterson he noticed a change in speed during the trip this week.

“It was Sunday afternoon around 4 o’clock and the ship felt like it was stopping,” said Bips.

On the horizon, he could see a small dot that looked like a boat. When the cruise ship got closer, Bips could see an overloaded vessel in bad shape.

“Very poor. Someone said it was actually leaking and they were bailing,” said Bips.

The captain of the cruise ship announced to his passengers that, under maritime law, he would render aide and assistance to the vessel in trouble.

“At that point, I think he knew that he had to take the people on board,” Bips said. “I understand they gave them clothing, medical attention, water, food but they isolated them to a specific area.”

A spokesperson for the Carnival cruise line confirmed the Paradise rescued 24 people on a small boat that was adrift southwest of Cuba. The ship’s crew provided food, water and medical assistance to the people who were on the small boat.

When the Paradise returned to port in Tampa this week, 21 men and three women from Cuba were turned over to the custody of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I was very sad, I mean it almost brought tears to my eyes that people were so desperate to leave a country and put themselves – kind of like a long shot. You know – if we hadn’t seen them, they probably would have drowned,” said Bips.

