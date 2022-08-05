Positively New Jersey: Living at home with Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe

The life of a minor league ballplayer is famously one of lonely days on the road, sleeping in motels and eating grubby food after late-night games.

But there are four professional baseball players in New Jersey right now whose reality is the exact opposite of that. They leave the ballpark each night and head to a warm family home full of grandparents and aunts and uncles and cousins and heaping portions of home-cooked food.

One of them is Anthony Volpe, considered the top prospect in the Yankees organization. He plays for the AA affiliate Somerset Patriots while still sleeping in his childhood bedroom at the family home in Watchung. The other three are his teammates, Max Burt, Blake Perkins and Austin Wells.

Those guys sleep in the basement or "dungeon" as Burt jokingly put it.

On today's episode of " Brian's Positively New Jersey" we speak with Volpe's parents Isabella and Michael, Anthony Volpe and the three boarders for a look at a summer of baseball and family that everyone involved knows is a precious fleeting moment of time.