Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Decapitated & Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Reckless driving continues to plague St. Louis, as illegal drivers use Chippewa and other streets as speedways
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Live, work, or play, St. Louis residents know the city has serious issues on its roads. New demands for the city and police to stop the reckless behavior on the streets are coming after another crash involving a pedestrian. One area in question, of course,...
KMOV
Blues at the Arch
Metro Bus driver loses control, crashed into East St. Louis home. A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping...
Suspected driver in deadly Ted Drewes hit-and-run crash turns self in
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes was taken into custody after turning himself in Monday, police sources said. The man suspected of the hit-and-run accident was booked Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, police confirmed in an official email Monday afternoon.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run
A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday night
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 near the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Wren Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police said the victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot three...
$10K offered for information about missing woman last seen in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman held a news conference Monday. Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on Feb. 13, 2022. Family members asked the public for help and put up a $10,000 reward...
Guilty plea in St. Louis murder-for-hire plot
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed.
Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change
On the night of April 24, 2013, six residents living in a neighborhood just north of downtown St. Louis say they saw the same thing. A young Black man – 25-year-old Cary Ball Jr. — crashed his car, got out, stumbled onto another car and limped away. And then each said they saw Ball drop […] The post Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
St. Louis man admits threatening to blow up St. Louis synagogue in 2021
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man confessed Monday to threatening to blow up a synagogue in 2021. Officials say, Cody Rush, 30, called the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and said “I’m going to blow up a church.” He gave his name and targeted the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis.
KMOV
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Carjacking in north St. Louis
A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
KMOV
Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday. The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex located at 150 North Eatherton Road. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Woman Arrested for allegedly assaulting Pevely Woman
(Pevely) Pevely police arrested a 41-year-old St. Louis woman after she allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old Pevely woman during a dispute at the victims residence. Korey Johnson has the details.
St. Louis woman facing weapons, drug charges
A St. Louis woman is facing weapons and drug charges for allegedly shooting at police and other incidents in 2020 and 2021.
Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in north St. Louis. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on North Broadway at Benton Street. The woman’s age and identity are unknown at this time. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story […]
KMOV
Where existing efforts to make naloxone more available in fighting the opioid crisis stand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis didn’t go away, it got worse. The number of overdose deaths in the U.S. set a new record in 2021 at over 100,000. In Missouri, more people died of drug overdoses than in vehicle crashes. Naloxone is...
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
