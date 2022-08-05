Meghan McCain Reveals the Joy Behar Comment That Made Her Quit The View

Read on www.eonline.com
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock
Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
Whoopi Goldberg tells Elisabeth Hasselbeck she was her 'first conservative' in return to 'The View'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Wednesday's guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck that it was "great" to have the former host as her "first conservative" on the show. Goldberg welcomed Hasselbeck back to "The View" on Wednesday and said she's had some of the "best conversations" with the former conservative host. Hasselbeck was on the show from 2003 to 2013; Goldberg joined the program in 2007.
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
‘The View’ Fans Up in Arms After Whoopi Goldberg Brings Back Unpopular Celebrity Guest
Fans of the hit TV talk show “The View” are reportedly threatening to boycott after long-time co-host Whoopi Goldberg welcomed back one of the “most unlikeable” celebrity guests on the show, radio host Charlemagne tha God. According to The Sun, the radio host was invited to...
Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund
Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party
As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump
John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
Nancy Pelosi blasted by Twitter users after denying she gave info to husband for stock trades: ‘LIES’
Twitter users slammed Nancy Pelosi on Thursday after the Speaker of the House was confronted on whether she ever provided her husband knowledge that he could use to make informed stock trading decisions. Paul Pelosi made a stock purchase of over $1 million in a computer chip company just weeks...
Ivana Trump Funeral Pictures: Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. Lead Mourning
The funeral of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife, was held on Wednesday in New York and was attended by family and well-wishers. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral was held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20.
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Joy Behar Is Targeting Whoopi Goldberg So She’ll Be The No. 1 Host Of ‘The View’, Claim Rumors
Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are being pitted against each other. From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, DeboraU.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley/Public Domain.
John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office
When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
Woody Harrelson’s Perfect Response to Look-Alike Baby
Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike in Northern Ireland!. Earlier this week a mom named Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a side-by-side photo of her daughter Cora and Woody Harrelson from the 2009 movie “Zombieland.”. She wrote in the caption, "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson."
