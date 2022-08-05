Read on www.sfgate.com
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. The following message is transmitted at the request of Siskiyou. ...THIS IS AN EVACUATION WARNING FOR SIS-3303-A DUE TO CRITICAL. WEATHER BEHAVIOR. PLEASE BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE IF AN ORDER IS. ISSUED.... _____
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy. A. slight chance of showers, then showers likely with a chance of. thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and. heavy rainfall. Hot...
