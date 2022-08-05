WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. The following message is transmitted at the request of Siskiyou. ...THIS IS AN EVACUATION WARNING FOR SIS-3303-A DUE TO CRITICAL. WEATHER BEHAVIOR. PLEASE BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE IF AN ORDER IS. ISSUED.... _____

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO