Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on
a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office
announced today.
Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault
by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious
bodily injury, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The crime occurred about 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North
Las Palmas Avenue, police said.
``Officers' investigation revealed that a female victim was knocked unconscious, then kicked in the head by the suspect,'' police said in a
statement. ``The incident was captured on cell phone video and received
significant news and social media attention.''
In a statement announcing the charges, District Attorney George Gascón
said, ``Fortunately, this incident was caught on video, providing crucial
evidence that led to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.''
Adkins was arrested Wednesday by Los Angeles police and has remained
behind bars since then, according to jail records.
Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Comments / 0