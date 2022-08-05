ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

By Rebecca Hardy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final.

'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement about] women's empowerment. I was just celebrating the moment.' It was, she adds, the best feeling.

'I didn't realise how big taking my top off would become and what it would do for women.' A smile plays across her pretty face. 'Or for the sales of sports bras, which have gone through the roof,' she laughs.

Chloe is aglow with the sort of I'm-so-happy-I-could burst euphoria that endeared her to so many of us during the celebrations for the Lionesses' historic 2-1 win against Germany on Sunday. Who could fail to be caught up in her joy when, midway through a post-match interview, she ran off, microphone in hand, to join the record-breaking crowd at Wembley singing Sweet Caroline?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyBv0_0h6gCoPH00
On the ball: England forward Chloe Kelly - Chloe is aglow with the sort of I'm-so-happy-I-could burst euphoria that endeared her to so many of us during the celebrations for the Lionesses' historic 2-1 win against Germany on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOUtP_0h6gCoPH00
'When I came on [from the substitutes' bench], all I was thinking was 'make something happen. Make it count'. Hair: Desmond Grundy; Makeup: Amanda Clarke Via Joy Goodman; Styling by Dinah van Tulleken and Alice Hare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzQcd_0h6gCoPH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDhRD_0h6gCoPH00
'Seeing the ball in the net was the best feeling, but I didn't want to celebrate too much in case they ruled it out. I just had to get the confirmation and then celebrate'. Dress: Giambattista Valli x H&M; Necklace and earrings: Heavenly London

Today, Chloe's triumphant, unselfconscious goal celebration — in an age when women's very existence is being denied by the woke brigade — is a lesson in emancipation that transcends the beautiful game.

For Chloe, a straight-talking, straightforward 24-year-old, was simply 'being true to myself. I wasn't thinking 'am I allowed to take my shirt off?'

'I was in that amazing moment, not questioning what anyone would say. I knew I'd get booked but it's the best yellow card I've ever received'.

She adds: 'When I came on [from the substitutes' bench], all I was thinking was 'make something happen. Make it count'.

'Seeing the ball in the net was the best feeling, but I didn't want to celebrate too much in case they ruled it out. I just had to get the confirmation and then celebrate.'

It is, in truth, a miracle of sorts that Chloe was on the pitch at Wembley at all on Sunday. Last year, she suffered a career-threatening anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. For many months she couldn't walk unaided — never mind play football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6VJ7_0h6gCoPH00
'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement about] women's empowerment. I was just celebrating the moment'

'I did get low because it was tough,' says Chloe, who plays as a forward for Manchester City in the Women's Super League. 'We were playing against Birmingham and there were no fans in the stadium [because of Covid restrictions], so everyone probably heard the scream of my injury.' She shakes her head in wonder. 'From that to this . . . I didn't play for 335 days. It was a long road.

'I wouldn't want to speak to anyone because I didn't want to cry. I knew I had to be strong because I knew that the next day it would be a little better, and the next day I'd be closer to returning to the pitch.'

Chloe was helped by her hugely supportive parents, Jane and Noel, as well as her boyfriend of three years, Scott. She doesn't know how she'd have got through that time — which included surgery and many months of rehabilitation — without them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQ0xL_0h6gCoPH00
'I was in that amazing moment, not questioning what anyone would say. I knew I'd get booked but it's the best yellow card I've ever received'

'Scott's someone I can just be myself with and he tells me when I can be better on the pitch, which I really like. I love honesty. When someone's honest with me, I listen.

'Recovering from my injury was a long road. I was in so much pain I couldn't even get out of bed. You feel worthless in those moments. I worked with a psychologist and that was the best thing I've ever done because, when you're injured, your mental state is tested and bottling everything up isn't the right thing to do.'

One of her first games after returning to football was in May. She scored a goal and, four weeks later, joined the Lionesses at their training camp.

'I was really nervous. I wasn't with the girls throughout the whole season, so I felt like I was stepping in. But within five minutes I felt like I'd been there the whole season.

'Sarina [Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman who took over from Phil Neville in September 2021] welcomed me into the group and said: 'You're here for a reason. Let's go and show what you're capable of.'

'I thought it was amazing how far the group had come from before I was injured. Since we've had a new manager, there's a mentality of 'We're going to win a tournament'.

'We believe in ourselves. Sarina just has this way about her. I think the missing piece of the jigsaw for the Lionesses was Sarina.'

Indeed, Chloe is defined by her innate sense of self. She isn't influenced by social media because 'sometimes you can dig too deep', and has little time for the 'nonsense' (Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries's word) debate whipped up by the BBC over woke suggestions that the Lionesses' nickname is 'sexist'.

'I think [the nickname] is great,' she says. 'We saw on Sunday how strongly the Lionesses can roar. I think it's very powerful. We are girls — but we can do a job.

'You play football because you love football, not because you're a tomboy or want to be a boy,' she says. 'When I was a little girl, I was in my kit all the time, but I wasn't a tomboy. I was just a girl who wanted to play football.

'So, yes I like to get my nails done and my eyelashes done, but I'm still a footballer. I'm just a young girl who has a big dream of becoming something special.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byywW_0h6gCoPH00
'I think [the nickname Lionesses] is great,' she says. 'We saw on Sunday how strongly the Lionesses can roar. I think it's very powerful. We are girls — but we can do a job'

Chloe, the youngest of seven — she has five older brothers, including triplets, and an older sister — dreamed of 'being on the TV playing football' from the moment she could kick a ball in the square outside the family's terrace home in Ealing, West London.

From the age of seven, she joined her brothers playing football in a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate, which was, she says, 'where I was my happiest'.

'I enjoyed school but I wasn't the brightest. To be honest, my focus was football. Everyone will tell you that. We'd be out there from when it was first bright to when the street lights were coming on.

'I think playing cage football defines who I am today. It's where I get the creative and physical side of my game. I like a physical battle because I always played with older boys who were making it very competitive.

'I love going back to the cage. It brings back so many memories. There was a thorn bush right behind it and if the ball went over it popped, so someone always had to get a spare ball. Memories like that are very special.'

Chloe says her brothers are 'brilliant, amazing people' who never ridiculed the fact she was a girl. 'They believed in me from day one and always said I'd be a superstar.

'That's what they used to call me from when I was about ten: 'Superstar',' she says. 'Don't get me wrong, there were times I'd play in a tournament and boys would say, 'Oh, they've got a girl in their team', or 'that's a girls team', and they'd laugh at us. But it never affected us — we'd just get on the pitch and show them what we were capable of.'

In today's victim culture, when accusations of sexism are tossed around like, well, the ball at Wembley, you can't help but warm to her sheer level-headedness.

'It's my family who have shaped who I am today,' she says. 'They say: "Stay true to yourself. Don't be someone you're not. Just be very humble but hard working."

'They bring me back to never forgetting where you come from.

'Like now, winning the Euros. I see my face in lots of places, but I go home and I'm just a normal young girl.

'[When we won] I went up to Mum in the stands and gave her a massive hug. She made me cry, to be honest, because she's so emotional. She was saying about my grandparents [who died several years ago] looking down on me and things like that.'

For a moment, Chloe is momentarily sad. You know she loves her family dearly. 'I think of those people in those moments.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2Uks_0h6gCoPH00
Chloe, the youngest of seven — she has five older brothers, including triplets, and an older sister — dreamed of 'being on the TV playing football' from the moment she could kick a ball in the square outside the family's terrace home in Ealing, West London. Pictured: Chloe Kelly's family L-R: Elsie 2, Miya 24, Jack 32, Charlie 29, Martin 30, Kai 3, child Ava-Rae 10 Mum Jane 55, Ryan 30 , Jamie 30, Chloe 24, Boyfriend Scott 32, Harris aged 8, Georgia 28, Riley 15, Paris 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdrmG_0h6gCoPH00
'You play football because you love football, not because you're a tomboy or want to be a boy,' she says.' When I was a little girl, I was in my kit all the time, but I wasn't a tomboy. I was just a girl who wanted to play football

I tell her I'm sure they'd be very proud of her. The entire nation is. On the way to meet Chloe, I saw two little girls on a basketball court playing football — inspired, no doubt, by our Lionesses.

The same day, in a powerful open letter, the winning team urged the next Prime Minister, whoever that may be, to ensure girls get two hours of PE lessons a week and that every schoolgirl in the country is given the same access to football as boys.

Wouldn't it be great if a generation of girls were empowered by the sort of personal achievement we saw at Wembley on Sunday instead of, say, the likes of the Kardashians or Love Island contestants?

'It's been about doing something from the heart and doing it because you want to do it — something you believe in, something you want to achieve. The [women's] game has grown so much. That's a credit not just to us but to the women who played previously as well, players like my idols [former Arsenal and England players] Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankey,' she says. 'We've definitely inspired so many people: not just me taking my top off and not just across England but the world.

'Do you know, we even had people come in to speak to us about which sports bras were best for us, based on how we're feeling after games and exercise.

'It was very individual for each player. I think that shows how much the game has grown that they're even looking into bringing out the best in someone by digging into what sports bra is best.

'Mine's by Nike. It's not a specially made one — you can just buy it in the stores — but it's special to me.'

I understand that she's planning to frame it? 'Of course,' she says her face once more breaking into that irrepressible smile.

'I have to frame the iconic bra, don't I? I think it's the way that moment has empowered women that's made it so iconic, but also we'd just won the Euros.

'We wore the badge with such pride, but it makes you hungry for more. There's a World Cup just around the corner and we'll keep on roaring.'

Comments / 288

StormRyder
3d ago

It’s a sports top. Big whooping deal. I wear my sports top under a shirt on hot days so I can take my shirt off in the car if I get too hot. Im still a bit shy to wear it out in public though since im 56 😂

Reply(16)
68
Not a Trump fan
2d ago

I never understood why that was made to be a big deal. she was wearing a sports bra. there have been many more explicit photos of athletes and celebrities. A lot of which were deemed artistic.

Reply(3)
28
Spider
3d ago

What is the big deal? The swimsuit photos of models or actresses show a lot more than this young woman did.

Reply(9)
125
Related
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Kelly Smith
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Chloe Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goal Celebration#Bra#Wembley
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
stillrealtous.com

Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?

Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
WWE
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Fears Another Trip To England May Make Prince Harry Homesick: 'These Visits Pull At His Heartstrings'

A vacation is supposed to be a time to kick back and relax, but an insider claims Meghan Markle is a bundle of nerves ahead of her and Prince Harry's possible impending trip to England.As OK! previously shared, rumor has it that Queen Elizabeth has invited the Sussexes and their two children to visit her at her vacation home in Scotland, and though the reunion could do wonders for their relationship, a source claimed "it’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan.""On one hand it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after...
CELEBRITIES
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sweet Caroline: The meaning behind Neil Diamond’s 1969 song

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” could be heard across England following the Lionesses’s success at the Euro 2022 final.In recent years, the song has been adopted as an unofficial anthem of the country’s sporting success, most recently making an appearance after England’s women’s team beat Germany 2-1 at Sunday (31 July) night’s final.The competition marked the first time either England team had won a major tournament since 1966, with “Sweet Caroline” being sung throughout.Diamond’s track was first released in 1969 under the name “Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)”.While the track may have taken on new meaning in...
MUSIC
The Independent

Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'If my gut was telling me there was no chance, it might be different. But my mother’s instinct tells me my boy’s in there': Archie Battersbee’s mum lays bare what’s fuelled her loving fight... as she spends her final hours with him

No one could have fought harder. That much at least has been a comfort for Hollie Dance in these last desperate couple of days. ‘I know I did everything I could,’ she says. ‘Everything.’. Who could deny it? Week in, week out, as one legal battle has...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Fans Contribute to GoFundMe for Ryan Fellows' Family Following His Death

Fans of Discovery's street racing series Street Outlaws are paying tribute to Ryan Fellows. After it was confirmed Monday that Fellows, a street racer and cast member of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in a crash while filming of the series took place in Nevada on Sunday, fans have rallied their support around the star's family by donating to and sharing their condolences on a GoFundMe page.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, returns to the stage two months after 'life-altering surgery' as he performs at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in his hometown of Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage on Monday at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The rocker, 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, beamed while performing in front of his hometown crowd - after undergoing 'life-altering' surgery in June. He flaunted his edgy...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

528K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy