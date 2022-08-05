I-10 overhead sign removal next week, expect nightly closures

Read on utv44.com
Wildflower B
3d ago
like our roads aren't confusing enough let's take down the signs months ahead of supposed starting date??!! Just as smart as the stop light right outside the tunnel.........
WALA-TV FOX10
Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
niceville.com
Meeting to address improvements to North Palafox Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to express their views concerning the proposed improvements to U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) during a public meeting to be held in Pensacola and virtually. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold the hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022,...
utv44.com
Woman says people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, and speeding on Bush Lane
TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner say people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, speeding, and claim there's drug activity going on in plain sight. One resident is putting the blame on law enforcement, saying they need to do more. Bush lane is a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run accident in downtown Mobile. According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a 60-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg at the corner of Government Street and South Scott Street. Officials said the driver never stopped.
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
WKRG
Storms move inland throughout the day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. We started this morning already seeing scattered showers and storms along the coastline. More storms will be possible throughout the day today with more moving inland by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Overnight low’s will be similar to this past evening: very seasonable in the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies lingering in the area.
Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial
Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
utv44.com
Zoning proposal could limit short-term rentals on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — A heated debate on limiting short-term rentals on Dauphin Island. Some property owners are concerned they'll lose rental income if a proposed zoning ordinance is approved that limits where on the island short-term rentals are allowed. The city is trying to strike a balance...
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of questions left unanswered in a double death investigation that took the life of a man and woman on Sunday morning. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said in a news conference Monday what they believe happened just before their deaths. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Laquisha […]
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores approves design work for new state-of-the-art high school
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are one step closer to a much-needed expansion as city officials voted to move forward with design work on a new state-of-the-art high school. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students than when it launched in 2019.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Planning Commission shoots down proposal to build new subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -There was a big debate Thursday night in Baldwin County. A proposal to build a new subdivision was shot down by the planning commission. The subdivision, Sherwood Grove, was not something many people in the community were in favor of. A lot of people showed up,...
