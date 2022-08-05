Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings

Read on www.al.com
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
WPMI
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
Bessemer man charged in shootout during exhibition driving in Birmingham that killed 19-year-old bystander
A suspect has been charged after a bystander was fatally shot during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham early Sunday. Ronald Demetrius White, a 23-year-old Bessemer man, is charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Alabama man dies in New Hanover County head-on crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Alabama man died in a head-on crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in New Hanover County. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Masonboro Loop Road near Trails End Road involving a Dodge Ram van and a Jeep Cherokee. The van was heading south and the Jeep was traveling north.
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
Shot fired by police during morning arrest of wanted woman; suspect not injured
A shot was fired by police Monday during the arrest of a woman wanted on several outstanding warrants. The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force was trying to arrest the woman about 10:45 a.m. when she fled in a vehicle. Task force officers, as well as Tuscaloosa police patrol officers, began...
Alabama man accused of 3 murders last time he was released from prison scheduled for parole hearing
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is accused of killing three people after the last time he was released from prison, is scheduled for a parole hearing on Tuesday. Spencer, 56, faces capital murder charges in October in the deaths of two women and a child in Guntersville. Martha Dell Reliford,...
Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
Suspect charged in killing of 19-year-old woman inside Marathon gas station on U.S. 280
The suspect in the shooting death of a woman inside a Hoover gas station is now in custody. Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, is charged with capital murder in the Aug. 3 slaying of 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Dorsey, of Trussville, has been sought since the Wednesday-night killing. He was captured...
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
Jefferson County husband, father of 4 missing; $100,000 reward offered
A Jefferson County husband and father of four seemingly vanished Monday morning, and now there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, works for a property management company. He left his southern Jefferson County home about 7:45 a.m. and was going to check on some properties over on the west side of the county, said family friend Staci Self.
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
Woman killed in Birmingham train crash
A 73-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
