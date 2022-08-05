Monkeypox in Douglas County: How the health department is equipped to fight an outbreak

Read on www.wowt.com
Monday Aug. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds infant, toddler vaccination data
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Lincoln-Lancaster County update. DEATHS: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported one COVID-19 death:...
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
Omaha Public Schools enrollment fair
Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire...
6 News On Your Side: New device allows more diagnosis
Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Three...
3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were burned in an electrical incident at a Google facility on Monday. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was called to the Google data center, located north of Highway 275, at about noon. A spokesman told 6 News that they received a report of...
BREAKING: No special session in Nebraska on abortion laws
OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. Man wounded in shooting inside Omaha bar. Updated: 44 minutes...
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Remington Heights about their Around the World Open House on August 11th. Come tour the community, meet residents, and get a taste of countries around the world and find out about a one time open house special offered at event!
OPS hosts enrollment fair for 2022-2023 school year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ready or not, it’s back to school time. The Omaha Public School District is getting the new school year started with a two-week-long enrollment fair. Parent Ashley Collier says it’s exactly what she needs. She can sum up back-to-school time in a few words: “Exciting but hectic,” she said.
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
Valley Fire Department adds new life saving tool
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - When seconds matter in saving lives anything first responders can do to help can be critical. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department is adding two new tools for EMTs to assist in early diagnosis of injuries. It’s cutting-edge technology. “It’s very quick,” Dr. Dalton Nelsen of...
Birds impacted by oil spill
Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. The heat didn’t stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car show. The search is on for the alleged killer. Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter.
North Omaha’s MLK memorial in need of repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha landmark is sinking, cracking, and becoming a safety hazard. It’s not the kind of picture you want to paint when you think of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but a cornerstone memorial bearing his name is beginning to deteriorate. For two decades...
North 30th revitalization continues with demolition of Omaha’s Spencer Homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last several years, the revitalization of North 30th Street in Omaha has brought dozens of new housing and opportunities to the area. That revitalization will begin its next phase in the coming days, with the demolition of the Spencer Homes at 30th and Spencer streets.
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2022
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for July 2022. A hotel worker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wedding cards from the venue. 5. Family of five arrested in fireworks attack. A family was arrested after what authorities called an unprovoked attack on...
Five finalists in Omaha compete in Pitch Black competition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The month of August marks National Black Business Month. The Midlands African Chamber is shining a spotlight on five locally and minority-owned businesses. Saturday was the final round of the second annual Pitch Black competition. Five finalists went head-to-head to pitch their businesses to a panel...
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil, unfortunately, went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
