ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Letcher County dance studio, community beacon washed out by floods

By Amy Cockerham, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYhwv_0h6gBNjZ00

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Eastern Kentucky is still reeling from devastating floods that destroyed numerous homes and businesses and killed at least 37 people.

In nearby Letcher County, the town of Neon saw its downtown area all but washed away. Among the businesses impacted were the flower shop and dance studio belonging to Bonnie Kincer and her husband.

How to help Kentucky flooding victims

Kincer told News Channel 11 that she vividly remembers discovering her prized dance studio torn apart by the floods.

“I came to the front, and I stopped, and I screamed as loud as I could because I couldn’t stand to look back through there,” said Kincer while holding back tears.

The award-winning studio had been swept away, but several of the trophies inside stayed standing. Kincer said the clean-up has been difficult, but others have helped ease the burden.

“We’ve started to try to clean up,” Kincer said. “We’ve had a lot of people to help us.”

Kincer’s studio was a happy place for many Letcher County children. She said even children who couldn’t afford to pay the studio’s rates were always welcome to dance on her stage.

“It’s been a saving grace for kids in this community,” said Larissa Bailey, whose daughter was among the children who loved the studio. “The school bus stops here every day. She and her husband, Randall, come outside and they get the kids off the school bus. They feed them, they take care of them, and then they perform.”

Kincer’s stage is silent following the floods, and she doesn’t know when she and her young dancers will be able to return to it.

‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences

“We hoping to get help from FEMA, but we are being told that it’s very hard for them to be able to cover all of our losses because there’s just so much,” Kincer said. “We just don’t know where we’re going to go from here, but we can’t sit down and give up.”

The July floods have resulted in so much damage that President Joe Biden and the First Lady have planned a visit to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the affected areas and visit with families.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

‘We’ll be back’: Neon, KY mayor addresses disastrous flood

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a week later, people in Letcher County are still cleaning up debris and damage from the deadly flood, especially in Fleming-Neon. “Our little town at some points had 12 to 15 feet of water,” Mayor of Neon, Susan Polis said. “All of our businesses and churches and homes above […]
FLEMING-NEON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fleming-neon, KY
Letcher County, KY
Government
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods

Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WBOY 12 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WJHL

Letcher Co. high school accepting donations until Friday

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) — A distribution center that connects flood victims with essentials will remain at Letcher County Central High School until Friday, Aug. 12. The school, located at 435 Cougar Drive in Whitesburg, Kentucky, will remain open each day from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. for pick-up or donation drop-offs. The distribution center contains […]
WHITESBURG, KY
WJHL

Recycling drop-off site re-established in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Monday announced that Kingsport residents can use a recycling drop-off center that reopened following a hiatus. The drop-off site is at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, and can be accessed from Legion Drive via East Center Street or Auditorium Drive. Acceptable drop-offs include […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Studio#Beacon#Washed Out#Eastern Kentucky
wymt.com

KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
HARLAN, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock

BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy