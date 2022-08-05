Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New York
(Sarah Ripmaster/Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) Recently, a mother of two was on vacation with her sons. She woke up Saturday morning with the understanding that they would all be headed home. Unfortunately for her, she could not be more wrong. An email from American Airlines would turn everything upside down.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming an apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
NBC New York
Boyfriend Missing in Waters Off Far Rockaway After Overnight Dip
The search for a 25-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the waters off Far Rockaway after going for a dip overnight has turned into a recovery operation, authorities said Monday. The missing man's uncle says he got a frantic call around 1 a.m. from his friends, who said that Berman Gutierrez...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Early Addition: NJ shoppers are stealing grocery store baskets now that plastic bags aren't available
Because they're not about to buy one of those reusable bags at the checkout counter, here are your early links: Harlem Week, SI Ferry contract debacle, spotted lanternflies are winning, python hunt, professional cuddler, Trump flushing documents down the toilet, and more. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov Abbott
"@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values. But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.
Rat-proof garbage bins launched as part of program to reduce city waste
Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that 250 smart compost bins will be added to neighborhoods across the city.
NBC New York
Today Is Straight-Up Ruthless. Tomorrow Is Better. Get the Storm Threat Lowdown Here
Hold on: Tuesday is the last ruthless day. Then we get to relish a straight-up humidity-induced misery as temps dip -- and even that will be a bit of a reprieve from the smothering combination that has gripped the tri-state for what feels like forever. Real relief is coming soon.
HEAT ALERT: Hot and humid start to workweek in NYC; strong storms possible
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat advisory will remain in effect for New York City through Tuesday night, as feel-like temperatures approach 100 tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Thrillist
This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location
Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
New images show Columbia grad student before attack
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student. They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward. Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure. His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Search continues for swimmer who disappeared in East Rockaway Inlet
NEW YORK -- A search continues in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday. According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported. Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities. Now, those dreams may be shattered. In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing,...
Comments / 0