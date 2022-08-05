ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ

An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Denver, PA
City
Denver, CO
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Boston, MA
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
County
Denver, CO
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Washington, MA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Boston, PA
City
Denver, NY
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Delta, CO
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, PA
City
Delta, PA
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
NBC New York

Boyfriend Missing in Waters Off Far Rockaway After Overnight Dip

The search for a 25-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the waters off Far Rockaway after going for a dip overnight has turned into a recovery operation, authorities said Monday. The missing man's uncle says he got a frantic call around 1 a.m. from his friends, who said that Berman Gutierrez...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Tracking Flights#Republic Airways#Flyers#Flightaware#American Eagle#Delta Connection#United Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Thrillist

This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location

Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New images show Columbia grad student before attack

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student. They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward. Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure. His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Search continues for swimmer who disappeared in East Rockaway Inlet

NEW YORK -- A search continues in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday. According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported. Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities. Now, those dreams may be shattered. In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy