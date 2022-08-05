Michigan man arrested for murder of Flomaton man wanted in connection with WI murder

Read on utv44.com
Related
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
Attempted bank robbery at Northwest Fla. bank, deputies looking for suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted bank robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies were called to the bank Monday, Aug. 8 for an attempted bank robbery. Investigators believe a man walked into the […]
utv44.com
Woman says people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, and speeding on Bush Lane
TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner say people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, speeding, and claim there's drug activity going on in plain sight. One resident is putting the blame on law enforcement, saying they need to do more. Bush lane is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman robbed at gunpoint, PS5 among items stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Aug. 5 at an apartment complex off Pleasent Valley Road. Mobile police were called to The Retreat at Pleasant Valley Apartments for a possible home invasion. Investigators determined that two men entered her apartment through an open door and […]
utv44.com
Man accused of stealing mail from 82 different Clarke County residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A criminal complaint was filed Monday against a man believed to have stolen mail from 82 different victims, making it the second official case this year heading to Federal court in the South Alabama District. Cary White is the man accused of stealing mail from...
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man brandishing handgun during argument arrested
A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument about someone speeding down the road, Michigan State Police reported. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a report of an...
Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession
A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud. After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Russell was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
WPMI
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
utv44.com
Arrest made for Mobile school shooting threat on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm that three juveniles have been detained for possible involvement in online threats to carry out a shooting at several local schools. The threats circulating online named Murphy and Baker High schools as well as unnamed elementary schools. MPD says protocols were followed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wearegreenbay.com
Michigan man linked to murder in Green Bay charged with burglary, murder in Alabama
(WFRV) – A man who was wanted in Green Bay for a suspected homicide case was captured in Alabama, a day after leaving Green Bay in the victim’s car. While in Alabama, the 23-year-old from Iron Mountain, Michigan, became a suspect in another homicide case. According to a...
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
wtaq.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
New prosecutor named in mistrial for 3 former Ga. deputies accused in man’s stun-gun death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man walking down a rural road when they shocked him with stun guns during a 2017 arrest. Local news outlets report that Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey...
Alabama: Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Comments / 0