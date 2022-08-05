What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?

Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Pangaea Logistics (PANL) in Q2 Earnings?
PANL - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, after market close. Pangaea Logistics’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 27.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been stable at 37 cents over the past 60 days.
Zacks.com
Is Wintrust Financial (WTFC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Zacks.com
Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
IHICY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for BioNTech (BNTX) This Earnings Season?
BNTX - Free Report) to beat expectations when it reports its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, before the market opens. BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, having surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 56.87%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 74.84%.
Zacks.com
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Zacks.com
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
Zacks.com
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
Zacks.com
Here's What to Expect Ahead of Aspen's (AZPN) Q4 Earnings
AZPN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, indicating an increase of 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $297.4 million, suggesting an increase of 50.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Zacks.com
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
Zacks.com
Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
Zacks.com
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Zai Lab (ZLAB)
ZLAB - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Zai Lab is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ZLAB in this report.
Zacks.com
Is a Surprise Coming for Atlas (ATCO) This Earnings Season?
ATCO - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Atlas is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ATCO in this report.
Zacks.com
Vulcan Materials (VMC) Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top, Stock Up
VMC - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. Shares of the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates edged up 0.5% in the pre-market trading session following second-quarter results. Revenues increased year over year in the quarter,...
Zacks.com
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Retail and Wholesale
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Outpace Estimates
TRMB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The bottom line declined 11.1% year over year and 12.3% sequentially. TRMB’s revenues of $941.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Also, the figure was down...
Zacks.com
Has Peabody Energy (BTU) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
BTU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Peabody Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy...
Zacks.com
Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
GPMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate investment trust...
Comments / 0