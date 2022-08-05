ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

WLOX

Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs

Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

60 local vendors showcased at Arts and Crafts Show at Edgewater Mall

You don’t normally see an arts and crafts show in the mall, but Edgewater Mall wanted to offer the experience to shoppers. Clear Vision Entertainment partnered with the mall to help 60 local vendors showcase their arts, crafts, and food in Biloxi. Vendors set up booths along the main walk-ways at each entrance over the weekend.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Waterspout formed on East Beach in Ocean Springs

A waterspout formed on East Beach in Ocean Springs today, causing the Ocean Springs School District to activate its shelter in place protocol. Jackson County Emergency Management Manager Earl Etheridge says the spout quickly dissipated when it hit land, falling apart near the Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral

Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
WLOX

City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters. The city is looking to spend about $1.4 million to add two more ramps and improve parking. “The more boardwalks, more access to the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'

Anteater 'Mary Jane' laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi. A Tamandua anteater named Mary Jane, who calls Wild Acres home, visits WLOX for her television debut. In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |. In today's...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

First sea turtle nest found in South MS since 2018

Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest in South Mississippi in four years. Officials say a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Supervisors asked to consider a paid firefighter in north end

During Monday’s meeting of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors, the Board was asked to consider paying firefighters to respond to calls during the day in areas covered by volunteers. EOC Director Shawn Wise said his office has been approached by members of several volunteer fire departments to...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum holding Mardi Gras Experience Film Premiere

Tomorrow the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum will premiere its new film ‘The Mardi Gras Experience.’. Experts in the film discussed the origins of Mardi Gras, history of Mardi Gras in Mississippi, the formation of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, costume design, royalty, krewes, float making, parades, music, and Mardi Grad foods and King Cakes.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Inaugural Taste of Unity event brings diverse group to the table

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s amazing what can be accomplished with a little food, a lot of fellowship and inspired motivation. “Listen, you hear what I hear,” said Taste of Unity organizer DeBo’rah Drayton-Ward. “They’re laughing. They’re talking...and, we’re not strangers. We’re just friends that haven’t met yet.”
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Tamale Shak Serves Up Tasty Tamales And Lots More

It’s the shack that doesn’t disappoint. The Tamale Shak is tiny and somewhat off the beaten path. This Gulfport restaurant has a quirky outer appearance, a local cult following, and, most importantly, delicious hot and made-from-scratch tamales. This place is as much a Mississippi staple as the tamales...
GULFPORT, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Picayune Item

Aldermen accept Chapel Hart banner donation

During Tuesday’s regular meeting the Poplarville Board of Alderman, the Board accepted a banner donated from Rudy Melancon and Micah Bounds-Melancon in honor of Chapel Hart. The banner is dedicated to the hometown country music group who recently received a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent. The banner will be hung outside City Hall.
POPLARVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Body found behind home in Jackson County

A suspicious death in Jackson County after a body was found yesterday behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says there will be an autopsy to determine a cause of death. No word on the person’s identity. We will keep you...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave

Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
BILOXI, MS

