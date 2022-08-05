D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO