theadvocate.com
Amid the excitement of a new school year, Baton Rouge area schools concerned about safety
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
WAFB.com
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections
Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people.
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of […]
KTBS
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
theadvocate.com
Unlike most Southern states, Louisiana is working to install air conditioning in prisons
Ronald Marshall recalls being drained of energy every morning after picking vegetables in the unshaded fields of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. But the dorm where he lived with about 80 others was hotter than outside. “Guys would literally miss their noon chow because the sun sucked life right out...
L'Observateur
St James arrest reports 8/1 to 8/7
14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) CELESTIN, JUSTIN 38 2123 HWY 20, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:98 – D.W.I. – 1ST OFFENSE (BAC UNDER .12) 32:300 – POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES. 32:52 – DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED. 32:79 – DRIVING ON...
KTAL
Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report bullying, violence weapons and other campus dangers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in northwest Louisiana have access to an app that provides young people with a way to report issues that threaten campus safety or the if they know a fellow student plans to self harm. Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans developed the Safe Schools Louisiana...
wbrz.com
After toddler's overdose death and foster parent's rape arrest, DCFS faces questions from lawmakers
BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers grilled officials with Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services after a toddler died from an overdose in his mother's care despite multiple warnings to the agency indicating the child was in danger. On Monday, members of DCFS blamed the failure on staffing shortages, saying...
wbrz.com
Months before recent failures at DCFS, leaders sounded alarm over staffing problems
BATON ROUGE - Everyone is shocked over the latest allegations of rape by a parent in the foster care system — including the secretary of DCFS. Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, said she was just as surprised as everyone else when the truth surfaced.
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Mississippi Insight for Aug. 7, 2022: Flaggs and Reeves
Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs talks about city budgeting, youth crime, state politics and more with Byron Brown. And Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Kansas voters' support of abortion protections.
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
cenlanow.com
Cleco Power resetting its economic development strategy across Louisiana service regions
PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 8, 2022 – Cleco Power is reinvigorating its economic development strategy to support growth across its 24-parish service area, recognizing that industry electrification and renewable energy impacts require a strategy reset. With a renewed focus on economic development activities, Cleco Power officials are partnering...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Red Cross issues safety tips as students return to school
School bells will call students back to the classroom soon and the American Red Cross has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
