Louisiana State

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
St James arrest reports 8/1 to 8/7

14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) CELESTIN, JUSTIN 38 2123 HWY 20, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:98 – D.W.I. – 1ST OFFENSE (BAC UNDER .12) 32:300 – POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES. 32:52 – DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED. 32:79 – DRIVING ON...
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
Louisiana Red Cross issues safety tips as students return to school

School bells will call students back to the classroom soon and the American Red Cross has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
