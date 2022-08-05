Read on pcpatriot.com
NRVNews
Cox, Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
NRVNews
Lovern, Jason Cain
Jason Cain Lovern, 49, of Christiansburg, VA passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frances and Stanley Lovern and Robert Quesenberry, step grandfather Frank Hanks, step father, Ray J. McCall, and step mother Wanda W. Lovern. He is survived by his...
kfrxfm.com
“Dirty Dancing” Mandela Effect
PEMBROKE, VA - JUNE 24: Several times a year, Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Va., hosts DIRTY DANCING weekends and transforms into the fictional Kellerman's mountain house. (Andrea Sachs/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
wfxrtv.com
Rock, blues, folk concerts coming to Roanoke’s Dr Pepper Park in August
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all music lovers! Three diverse groups are set to take the stage as concert headliners at Dr Pepper Park this month. “These shows are going to be a great addition to the season. We are starting off with a Flashback Fridays tribute show and follow up with two amazing artists in genres that have been requested by our community,” said the president of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson.
theroanoker.com
Book No Further to Host Beth Macy's Launch for "Raising Lazarus"
Book No Further hosts the local launch of bestselling author Beth Macy's new book "Raising Lazarus" on Monday, August 11 at Charter Hall. Book No Further will present the local launch of Beth Macy's new book Raising Lazarus, Monday, August 22, at 7 pm at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Subtitled “Hope Justice and the Future of American's Overdose Crisis,” Raising Lazarus tells the story of the everyday heroes fighting to stem the tide of addiction in communities across the country and of the individuals struggling for accountability in America's courts.
WDBJ7.com
Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Stuart town officials are involving the community in the new downtown Stuart revitalization plan. Patrick County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a revitalization plan for downtown Stuart. Officials involved in the plan met with community members at the...
WDBJ7.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been part of the Roanoke community for more than 30 years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. “It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,”...
Blue Ridge Muse
Small Town Thursday Night with Junior Sisk
Junior Sisk’s nationally-known bluegrass band brought what appeared to be the largest crowd yet this season for Floyd’s Small Town Thursday Night events this Summer. With the Twin Creek String Band leading off the evening music, the normal threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms took a break for the music and movie that followed.
WSLS
Feds request former Rocky Mount officer be sentenced to 8 years for Jan. 6 involvement
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The federal government has requested that Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer, be sentenced to 8 years for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. This comes after Robertson and several character references sent letters to the court in late July.
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
Enthusiasts of the wonderous and odd gather in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center was the home to all things creepy, crawly, and spooky on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The Wonders Oddities expo was in town, as vendors sold art, bones, potions and more. Sadie Lane, who refers to herself as the queen of the wasteland, came in full costume […]
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pond
On Sunday evening local news outlets reported that a man who had been in Lake Spring Park also known as the Salem duck pond was taken to the hospital with burns. Today witnesses confirm that the victim set himself on fire According to Kelseigh Meador, 30, of Salem she and her children were enjoying themselves at the Park when they saw a man sitting on a bench on the side of the pond closest to West Main Street."
WDBJ7.com
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
pcpatriot.com
Mooney wins Republicans’ Massie District nomination
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Pulaski County Republican Committee hosted a Party Canvass for the Republican nomination for the Special Election for a one year term to the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors on November 8, 2022. Chairman Sayers would like to report that a total of 149 ballots were cast with a total 94 votes for Mike Mooney and 55 votes for Andy McCready. As such, Mike Mooney won and has been declared the Republican nominee for the special election on November 8th.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
