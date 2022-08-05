On Sunday evening local news outlets reported that a man who had been in Lake Spring Park also known as the Salem duck pond was taken to the hospital with burns. Today witnesses confirm that the victim set himself on fire According to Kelseigh Meador, 30, of Salem she and her children were enjoying themselves at the Park when they saw a man sitting on a bench on the side of the pond closest to West Main Street."

SALEM, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO