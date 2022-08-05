LV Fire & Rescue helps arborist stuck 35 feet in palm tree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arborist escaped serious injury when he was stuck 35 feet in a palm tree Friday morning after slipping from his safety harness in a southeast valley neighborhood, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said.

The rescue of the arborist took about 20 minutes, according to a post on the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Facebook page. He found himself without serious injury after being immobilized “some 35 feet in the air,” the post said.

A total of 13 units responded to the 3400 block of Rawhide Street near South Pecos Road, including crews from the Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Fire Department, the post said.

The post said the arborist was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

