60 local vendors showcased at Arts and Crafts Show at Edgewater Mall
You don’t normally see an arts and crafts show in the mall, but Edgewater Mall wanted to offer the experience to shoppers. Clear Vision Entertainment partnered with the mall to help 60 local vendors showcase their arts, crafts, and food in Biloxi. Vendors set up booths along the main walk-ways at each entrance over the weekend.
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs
Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
First sea turtle nest found in South MS since 2018
Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest in South Mississippi in four years. Officials say a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for...
The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum holding Mardi Gras Experience Film Premiere
Tomorrow the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum will premiere its new film ‘The Mardi Gras Experience.’. Experts in the film discussed the origins of Mardi Gras, history of Mardi Gras in Mississippi, the formation of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, costume design, royalty, krewes, float making, parades, music, and Mardi Grad foods and King Cakes.
Waterspout formed on East Beach in Ocean Springs
A waterspout formed on East Beach in Ocean Springs today, causing the Ocean Springs School District to activate its shelter in place protocol. Jackson County Emergency Management Manager Earl Etheridge says the spout quickly dissipated when it hit land, falling apart near the Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab.
Silver Alert: Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins, Stone County, Mississippi. She is described as a black female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, August 2, at about...
Possible lightning strike ignites Ocean Springs home
A possible lightning strike sets an Ocean Springs home on fire. The homeowner, who was at work when the fire ignited, tells News 25 his home alarm system sent him a notification. He then called his neighbor who had a key to check in on the home. According to the...
Counselor helps inform the public about bullying at Crosspoint Church in Gulfport
A certified counselor at Crosspoint Church in Gulfport has his heart set on educating the public on bullying. There are different types of bullying, cyber-bullying seems to be the biggest problem which is why Richard Jones, pastoral counselor at Crosspoint Church created a workshop for parents. “Parents need to be more involved and be aware of what their kids are going through. Cyber bullying is kinda fairly new to our society and a lot of parents are not educated about it. So, they need to be here to be educated on cyber bullying, the effects of it and understand their kids can be bullied 24/7 now versus back in time when we were only bullied in school.”
Softball exposure camp makes its way to the Gulfport Sportsplex
Echoes of ‘hey batter, batter’ were heard across the softball fields at the Gulfport Sportsplex. The two-day Gulf Coast Exposure Camp gave 240 girls, 9th through 12 grade, an opportunity to get noticed for their talent and skills. Thirty-five schools in Division 1, 2,3, NAIA, and junior college...
Body found behind home in Jackson County
A suspicious death in Jackson County after a body was found yesterday behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says there will be an autopsy to determine a cause of death. No word on the person’s identity. We will keep you...
Pass Christian puts on kickball tournament for resident to raise funds after double mastectomy
The City of Pass Christian is hosting a kickball tournament to help raise funds for a resident who recently went through a double mastectomy. Connie Burks was diagnosed with breast cancer last November about one year after her mother passed away from the same disease. To combat the cancer, Burks...
Jackson County seeking suspect in St. Martin carjacking
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help to find a man suspected in an armed carjacking at a home in St. Martin. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui took a white, 2018 Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag JGC 9727. Bui is described as...
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Gautier Gators
Heading into last season, there was a lot of talk around Gautier High School about what the football program could accomplish for the first time in a long time. Now heading into this season, the Gators have already accomplished a lot of those things, leaving them even hungrier for the rest at stop number 14 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 68-year-old man in Pascagoula
A Pascagoula man is dead after a weekend shooting at an apartment. It happened around 7:40 last night at an apartment building on Agnes Street. Pascagoula police say they found 68-year-old Claude Bivins Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders tried to save him, but were unsuccessful. An autopsy...
