A certified counselor at Crosspoint Church in Gulfport has his heart set on educating the public on bullying. There are different types of bullying, cyber-bullying seems to be the biggest problem which is why Richard Jones, pastoral counselor at Crosspoint Church created a workshop for parents. “Parents need to be more involved and be aware of what their kids are going through. Cyber bullying is kinda fairly new to our society and a lot of parents are not educated about it. So, they need to be here to be educated on cyber bullying, the effects of it and understand their kids can be bullied 24/7 now versus back in time when we were only bullied in school.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO