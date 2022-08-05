Michael Hooper: Australian captain not in right 'mindset' to play for Wallabies

South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended for four weeks following his red card in the 26-10 Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand in Nelspruit on Saturday. Arendse was red carded after 75 minutes following a dangerous tackle on All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett that saw the latter land on his neck and remain a doubt for this Saturday's second fixture between the sides at Ellis Park.

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO