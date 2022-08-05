Michael Hooper: Australian captain not in right 'mindset' to play for Wallabies

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
Michael Purcell dead at 28: Rugby League mourns as Australian star dubbed ‘The Kangaroo Catcher’ dies in car crash
RUGBY LEAGUE star Michael Purcell has died at the age of 28. The Australian star, known as “The Kangaroo Catcher”, was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning. Purcell was a versatile winger and full-back who made a name for himself as a star player in Queensland rugby league.
ESPN
Hooper touches base with Wallabies, but no timeline on return
Wallabies halfback Nic White has revealed several teammates have spoken to Michael Hooper following their courageous 41-26 win over the Pumas, after their captain shocked world rugby with a late withdrawal from the squad for personal reasons. Making the decision to pull out from their Argentina tour on the eve...
ESPN
South Africa recall Duane Vermeulen in five changes to face All Blacks
South Africa have recalled No. 8 Duane Vermeulen as one of five changes to their starting line-up for the second Rugby Championship test against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday. Vermeulen had sat out the international season to date after knee surgery, but has been deemed fit...
England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles
England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Springboks wing Arendse suspended for four weeks after red card
South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended for four weeks following his red card in the 26-10 Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand in Nelspruit on Saturday. Arendse was red carded after 75 minutes following a dangerous tackle on All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett that saw the latter land on his neck and remain a doubt for this Saturday's second fixture between the sides at Ellis Park.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
BBC
Lisa Keightley to leave England women's head coach role this year
England women's cricket head coach Lisa Keightley will leave her role at the end of the summer. The Australian, 50, has been in post since January 2020 and was the team's first full-time female head coach. She has told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that she will not...
Defeat by New Zealand costs England Commonwealth netball bronze
The hosts were unable to repeat their pool-stage win over the world champions and succumbed to a 55-48 defeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica
Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
England miss out on badminton gold at Commonwealth Games as Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are beaten in mixed doubles final by Singapore pair
England have missed out on a badminton gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten in the mixed doubles final. They lost 21-16 21-15 against Singapore in Birmingham after breezing through to the final, meaning they had to settle for silver again. The pair,...
What is a scrum in rugby union?
These set-pieces are a notoriously dangerous part of the game, so they have to be very tightly refereed. Because the ball is largely hidden once it enters the scrum, armchair viewers can often be left baffled by what's going on. But this is a handy guide to help you get...
SkySports
Rudi Koertzen: Former international umpire from South Africa dies aged 73
The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches between 1992 and 2010, was involved in a road traffic collision in South Africa, according to local reports. South Africa wore black armbands on the opening day of their tour match against England Lions at Canterbury. The MCC...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Streaming requests break BBC Sport record
BBC Sport's coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was streamed a record-breaking 57.1 million times during the 11-day event. This was over six times the amount of streams seen at previous Games. A total of 28.6 million people watched the 2022 Games, which finished on Monday, on BBC television.
ESPN
Mendoza triumph a win the Wallabies will savour -- as issues mount around them
Australia's 41-26 victory over the Pumas in Mendoza will be a win the Wallabies will savour -- but problems continue to mount for coach Dave Rennie and the Test season isn't even half done for 2022. With another tough assignment to come in Argentina next week, followed by back-to-back Tests...
ESPN
NZ media comes for Ian Foster after All Blacks' defeat
New Zealand's biggest newspaper has called time on All Blacks coach Ian Foster and wants New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to axe the beleaguered coach. The many Kiwis dissatisfied with Foster may soon get their wish, with local media reporting NZR should sack him if the All Blacks lose again this weekend in South Africa.
BBC
Serena Williams suggests retirement from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams has suggested she is set to retire from tennis, saying she will be "evolving away" from the sport after the US Open. Writing for Vogue, the American 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said she is moving towards "other things that are important to me", adding she does not like the word "retirement".
Australia cricket star Tahlia McGrath plays in match despite testing positive for COVID-19
Star batter Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 but was still allowed to help Australia win the first Commonwealth Games gold medal awarded in women’s cricket, beating India by nine runs in Sunday's final at Edgbaston. Top-ranked Australia was pushed to the brink by India, which was led superbly...
Comments / 0