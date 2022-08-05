ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merry Hill, NC

WITN

Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran employee of one Eastern Carolina town has been fired and officials are saying very little about her departure. Joy McRoy, town clerk for Chocowinity, was fired on July 27th. That’s according to a public records request filed by WITN last week. McRoy had...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Robert Morgan of Elizabeth City, August 6

Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Timothy Bobko of Elizabeth City, August 5

Timothy Bobko, age 74, passed away on August 5, 2022 at his home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. Tim was the husband of Connie Pierce Bobko for fifty-four years, together since they were both teenagers. Tim attended Victory Baptist Church and worked as a salesman at Albemarle Builders Supply for forty-three years.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Thelma L. Elliott

WINTERVILLE – Thelma Louise Lowe Elliott, age 81, formerly of Rich Square, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Elliott was born on January 2, 1941 to Jessie Lowe, Sr. and Daisy Boone Lowe in Northampton County, NC. Thelma worked in quality control for Mylecraft in Rich Square for over 40 years before retiring. She was a long-standing member of Grace Baptist Church in Rich Square, NC. She loved her Lord and her church family and was faithfully dedicated to both for as long as her health allowed her to be. Thelma was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
RICH SQUARE, NC
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton DSS makes preparations for staff shortages

JACKSON – In an effort to be proactive about staff shortages in the department, Northampton County Department of Social Services (DSS) Director Rhonda Taylor requested approval for a contract with a staffing service during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 1. “Currently, we are down to three Child...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
ROBERSONVILLE, NC

