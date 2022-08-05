Tallahassee animal shelters struggle with overcrowding

Read on www.wctv.tv
Nancy E Decrevel
3d ago
Get your feet on the floor, and get out the door, they have all kinds of beautiful, loving animals, who would love to be Loved...by You...
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Thomasville - Thomas County Humane Society hosts ‘Clear the Shelter’ event
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of a national initiative, the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society hosted ‘Clear the Shelter’ to try to find all their animals new homes. The shelter teamed up with multiple organizations and businesses like State Farm Thomasville, Kona Ice and the Georgia National...
Tallahassee parents take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts, shoes
The Woodville Community Center on Saturday was turned into a barbershop. But not just any kind of barbershop, a free barbershop.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale of garden-style apartment community in Tallahassee, Florida
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale of The Westcott, a 444-unit garden-style apartment community located in Tallahassee, Fla., along the state capital’s main east-west thoroughfare, the Apalachee Parkway. Managing Director David Etchison, Senior Managing Directors Cole Whitaker and Jason Stanton and Managing Director Brett Moss of Berkadia Orlando, and Director Greg Rainey of Jacksonville arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Lloyd Jones Capital, a private multifamily investment firm based in Miami.
WCTV
LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlrn.org
Teachers say political battles over race, LGBTQ issues, are driving them out of Florida classrooms
Florida’s new restrictions on discussions of race, diversity, and LGBTQ issues in classrooms have some teachers and school districts worried that partisan politics are seeping over into schools. Critics of those new policies say they’re contributing to a massive increase in teacher vacancies. Megan Grant taught English at...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
Shark attack survivor, Addison Bethea, discharged from TMH
At Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Rehabilitation Center, you won't find Addison Bethea. After calling TMH her home for the past 35 days, Addison is heading home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gadsden County officials invest over $6 million into the future of its youth
Monday, Gadsden County Officials held a press conference to announce their new Youth Investment Program.
WCTV
New Life at Lake Seminole holds dedication at new church home, four years after Hurricane Michael’s devastation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In February we told you about a South Georgia church being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael and after four years of not having a permanent church home, New Life at Lake Seminole Church held a dedication service to celebrate the new building Saturday.
WCTV
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
wfxl.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company
On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor Explains Benefits of Northeast Gateway, Amazon Project
Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, District 3, recently appeared on The The Steve Stewart show to discuss his re-election campaign and the crucial issues facing our community. Minor, who has lived in Tallahassee for about 20 years, was elected in to his current position in 2018. On the issue of...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 4, 2022
Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss
Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
Post-Searchlight
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed
A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate Damon Victor Addresses North Monroe Issues
On July 12, Damon Victor who is running for the Leon County Commission District 3, appeared on The Steve Stewart Show. Victor has lived in Tallahassee for 35 years and over the last year he has become increasingly frustrated with “some of the decisions being made” by elected officials.
Comments / 4