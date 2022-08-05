City Of Eau Claire To File Motion To Dismiss Town Of Washington Lawsuit (8/5/22)

BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.

CUMBERLAND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO