City Of Eau Claire To File Motion To Dismiss Town Of Washington Lawsuit (8/5/22)

WEAU-TV 13
Candidate for Governor Kleefisch in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican Candidate for Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop in Eau Claire at the McDonough Manufacturing Company. Her stop on Monday was part of a tour she is making around Wis. Her stop is just one of many, as she also made stops in La Crosse, Wausau, Madison, Green Bay, and Brookfield.
WEAU-TV 13
Five new buildings to be built at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - New additions to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls were announced Monday as part of a groundbreaking ceremony. NWSF Executive Director Rusty Volk says five new buildings will be built to replace older ones that are no longer there. Volk says this project...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
WEAU-TV 13
With Tuesday’s partisan primary, what voters should know
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Voters across Wisconsin will head to the polls to weigh in on which candidates will make it on the ballot in November. They’ll decide who will represent each party in a number of races from county sheriff positions and congressional seats to governor and more.
Demolition Derby highlights final day of Jackson County Fair
Rain isn't crashing the fun at the Jackson County Fair. The Demolition Derby highlighted the final day of the fair in Black River Falls.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
drydenwire.com
Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
WEAU-TV 13
Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejects a motion filed by the man who hit and killed four people in Nov. 2018 in Lake Hallie. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu’s claims he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty and no contest pleas.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found
UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead. La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon. It...
stcroix360.com
Rural community rebuffs challenge to livestock rules
Wisconsin town's supervisors reject industry claims and retains legal counsel. In April, the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) filed a notice claiming that its proxies were being harmed by the Polk County town’s new livestock ordinance. Under the ordinance, large livestock factories are required to submit plans showing how operations will protect local air, water and property.
WEAU-TV 13
A Look Inside: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When “The Highground” a 155-acre park just west of Neillsville was dedicated in 1988, many believed it was just going to be a place to honor Vietnam veterans. Through the years, it has become a facility to veterans of all wars and their families. The Highground’s mission to “honor, educate and heal” veterans.
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips Senior Center celebrates 25 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Philips Senior Center is celebrating 25 years in its current building on Bellinger Street in Eau Claire. The Senior Center is open to anyone in the community older than 50. During the month of July, the Center had more than 8,000 visits by its members.
WEAU-TV 13
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park: A Place for Peace & Solemnity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “It’s very meaningful from the aspect of memorializing and honoring veterans throughout our history.”. Coming from a family with a long lineage of military service, The Highground Veterans Memorial Park just west of Neillsville is a sacred place for Osseo native and Navy veteran Pam Graham.
WEAU-TV 13
Pigeon Falls veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal for WWII service
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A 105-year-old Pigeon Falls native is being recognized for his service to the United States during World War II. Friends, family, and fellow veterans filled the Whitehall High School auditorium Monday to witness Reynolds Tomter be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal. Tomter was a member of...
WEAU-TV 13
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
WEAU-TV 13
Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Theater Guild (8/8/22)
A Look Inside: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park (8/8/22) A Look Inside: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park (8/8/22) *USE THIS ONE!* SportScene 13 - Sunday (8/7/22) *USE THIS ONE!* SportScene 13 - Sunday (8/7/22)
WEAU-TV 13
Nursing students delayed by exam protocols
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Anna Krinke finished her second year of nursing school at CVTC this spring, and was excited to start getting to work. Krinke was planning on getting an LPN license to help gain experience in the field as she works toward her nursing degree. “I figured...
winonaradio.com
Weekly Update on Hwy 43 and 61 Project
(KWNO)- With the roundabout now open Winona motorists are starting to see the construction project get closer and closer to completion each week. MnDOT says that although the roundabout is open, motorists should expect delays through the remainder of this week as crews are still completing the final layer of pavement.
Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
