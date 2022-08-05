ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

By Raising Sheepdogs
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 8, 2022, John Madden, 43, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pled guilty to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1.1, as well as Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a), in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on September 30, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of three years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) with respect to the Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident charge, and 18 months NJSP as to the charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The sentences are to run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED MANSLAUGHTER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to twenty-five years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1), in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Santiago-Garcia will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Santiago-Garcia pled guilty to the charge before Judge Gizinski on June 9, 2022.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bayville, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder

NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to twenty-five years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1), in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Santiago-Garcia will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Santiago-Garcia pled guilty to the charge before Judge Gizinski on June 9, 2022.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WORKING WITH RESIDENT ON FRAUD WARNINGS

On August 3, 2022, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Toscano, Sergeant Ray Gardner and Detective Lindsay Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit joined Toms River Township Police Department Detective Robert O’Neill to speak to the residents of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in Toms River, about economic and contractor fraud targeting senior citizens in Ocean County. The residents learned of the most recent scams and how to protect themselves from being targeted.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcotics#Police#Ocean County Sheriff#Office K 9 Unit#Possession Of Co
NJ.com

Alleged killer arrested after man found stabbed in front of home, prosecutor says

A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Neptune Township and his alleged killer has been arrested, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. At 5:44 a.m., officers from the Neptune Township Police Department were called to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing, the office said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man, who was not identified Monday, unresponsive with a stab wound in a front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS CHARGES

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Investigative Section, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Station, New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET), Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Bordentown City Police Department, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy