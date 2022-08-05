ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MI

WLUC

Upper Peninsula experiencing lack of foster care

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now there’s a lack of foster homes in the Upper Peninsula. The executive director of Child and Family Services of the U.P. (CFSUP) Sara Miller and child welfare specialist Courtney Joffee explain what this means for our area’s youth. Miller and Joffee uncover...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Victorian Heights celebrates 20 years

The Houghton community released butterflies in memory of their loved ones on Saturday. An Iron River church raised funds and hosted a triathlon for an inclusive camp.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Marquette applying to be EV smart community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is applying to become an electric vehicle smart community. The commission unanimously agreed to apply to a program by Clean Fuels Ohio, the Ecology Center and the Michigan Municipal League. 25 communities will be selected to participate, half of which will be...
MARQUETTE, MI
Government
WLUC

131st annual Iron County Fair wraps up weekend

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron County Fair wrapped up its final day of the fair weekend Sunday. The fair had animals ranging from cattle to horses and even rabbits. Hundreds attended the event which started on August 4th. It also had musicians performing and carnival rides as well as...
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Fair to return Aug. 11

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair is expected to return in high numbers this year. The Marquette County Fair has been known to have “three days of fun” ever since it was established in 1988. Fair President, Walt Maki sees this year being one of the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

TV6 First Look at the Web (08/08/2022)

The Houghton community released butterflies in memory of their loved ones on Saturday. An Iron River church raised funds and hosted a triathlon for an inclusive camp.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Local association honors veterans with boat parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
MARQUETTE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: US 141 reopened in Marinette County

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of US 141 in Niagara were reopened around 1:10 a.m. following an incident. The closure lasted about seven hours. No additional information has been provided. ORIGINAL: US 141 closed due to an incident in Marinette County. MONDAY 8/8/2022 8:29 p.m. NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV)...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette nature center hosts painting workshop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents enjoyed the nice weather Sunday by getting outside and painting rocks. The Moosewood Nature Center hosted the event for people of all ages. Designs ranged from flowers to ladybugs. Moosewood Nature Center Board Member, Tiffany Rantanen said people could learn about nature with Sunday’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Vilas County rollover

A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WLUC

1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One person was found dead following a structure fire at 185 Silver Street early Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed structure fire at 3:26 a.m. The department said firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly. An...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - UPDATE: On August 8 at approximately 5:00 p.m, law enforcement officers went to a home on the 1800 block of River Street in Niagara to arrest a man wanted on multiple felonies. According to the Niagara City Police Department, the suspect fled after seeing the officer...
NIAGARA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Marinette County barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Start the week with strength based workout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reset from the weekend and start your Monday on an active note. Personal trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness shares a free-weight workout routine and explains the benefits of starting off the week with light movement. Do each workout for 12-15 repetitions and repeat the set...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

NMU Board Objects To Cambensy ‘Wrong, Reckless’ Statements

Northern Michigan University is responding to statements made by state representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) questioning the arrangement between the NMU Foundation and Veridea Group in the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. Cambensy has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate possible conflicts of interest, and possible illegalities...
MARQUETTE, MI

