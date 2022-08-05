Read on timesuniononline.com
Janet Kay Shull
Janet Kay Shull, of Warsaw, passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 81. She was born on May 31, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio, to Dorothy M. Sweitzer-Sinn Glass and Harold James Glass. On Dec. 26, 1964, she married her best friend and lifelong love, Robert Galen Shull. They were blessed to share 57 years of marriage together before she passed away. They spent their life together raising their three children, experiencing the joy of becoming grandparents and celebrating every birthday, graduation, holiday and everything in between.
Funeral Services For Potts, Thomson Announced
Funeral services for Zachery Richard Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Lynn Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C., were announced over the weekend. Potts and Thomson were two of four people killed Wednesday when the Toyota RAV4 Potts was driving on Ind. 19, south of Ind. 119, went over the center line and crashed with a Buick LeSabre driven by Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee.
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
Indiana Delegation Introduces Bill To Rename St. Joseph VA Clinic In Honor Of Late Rep. Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON – Friday, the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”. District 2 U.S. Rep. Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, a role in which she championed important...
Funeral Arrangements for Walorski Announced
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a crash Wednesday in northern Indiana. According to Palmer Funeral Homes in South Bend, visitation for Walorski is Wednesday, Aug. 10, from noon to 7 p.m. at Granger Community Church in Granger. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Granger Community Church.
County Plan Director Retiring After 45 Years
Dan Richard, who has been plan commission director for 45-plus years, is stepping down. Richard submitted his resignation at the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission’s meeting Wednesday. His letter stated he started and stopped such a letter many times in the last couple years. Not because he was anxious...
Public Occurrences 08.09.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:26 p.m. Friday - Jennifer Jean Bloom, 51, of 503 Edgewater Drive, lot 22, Syracuse, arrested for intimidation. Bond: $10,250. • 11:23 a.m. Saturday - Bruno Gomez Lopez, 34, of 1308 N. Park Ave., Warsaw, arrested...
Patrick’s Gravure Ink Opens 66K-Square-Foot Plant in LaPorte, Ind.
That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.
James E. Myers
James E. Myers, 79, Leesburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in his residence. James was born on July 23, 1943, in Cecil, Ohio, to Rola and Bernice Copsey Myers. He married Linda Scherer in Fort Wayne on June 21, 1980. A celebration of James’ life will be held at a...
Dorothy Brown
Dorothy Brown, 95, Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Mark A. Bormann
Mark A. Bormann, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born in Medford, Wis., on June 10, 1952, the son of Roy and Bernice Lukewich Bormann. Those who survive with his memories to...
Cass County Treasurer announces resignation
Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital
HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland...
Arthur ‘Art’ Harold McGinness
Arthur “Art” Harold McGinness, 79, Warsaw, died at 10:01 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Lily Legge McGinness and James Harold McGinness. On Oct. 3, 1964, he married Nancy Caryl Hansen. Art enlisted in the...
Stanczykiewicz To Speak At Nonprofit Leadership Workshop
KENDALLVILLE — One of Indiana’s leading voices on philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, Bill Stanczykiewicz, will be the featured presenter at a special all-day workshop in September at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Stanczykiewicz, director of The Fund Raising School at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ Lilly Family...
Indiana Department of Education Announces Employability Skills Grant Recipients, Additional Resources
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce, according to a...
Brian Samuel Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap, 61, Mentone, died at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Silver Lake Lions Donates School Supplies To Claypool Elementary
Warsaw Community Schools thanks the Silver Lake Lions Club for their recent donation to students at Claypool Elementary School. Nichole Taylor, Angel McGlennen, Mia Smith and Lynda Schuster presented the donation. Taylor said, "Over $2,000 was donated by local businesses. We'd like to thank Silver Lake Lions Club;Shankster Brothers; Silver...
Leesburg Council Continues Discussion On Refuse Ordinance
LEESBURG – Revisions to Leesburg’s refuse ordinance was a topic of discussion during the Town Council meeting Monday. The Council has been working on rewording the current ordinance since April because one of the problems the town has is people having excessive trash and other debris on their properties.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
