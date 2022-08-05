Police: Man charged in Wisconsin murder case suspected of killing man in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man who was recently caught by police in Helena after being sought for a Wisconsin murder is now suspected of being involved with the death of a man in Flomaton, Alabama this week.

Caleb Anderson, a 23-year-old Michigan man, allegedly killed someone in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Tuesday before stealing their car and driving to Alabama, according to police. Now, Anderson is suspected of killing 52-year-old Dwight Dixon, who was found dead Wednesday in Flomaton, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday after the Green Bay victim’s car was found in Helena.

Anderson is charged with murder and first-degree burglary. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail.

“I would like to commend all of ALEA’s Special Agents, Troopers and the AFC’s Intelligence Analysts who worked tirelessly along with our local, state and federal partners to quickly identify the suspect and assist in locating him for apprehension,” said SBI Director Chris Inabinett. “This is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and ALEA’s consolidated law enforcement services that our investigators and analysts conduct on a daily basis to assist law enforcement agencies around the state and to help bring justice for the victims and their families of such heinous crimes.”

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be

turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.

