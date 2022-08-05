ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

Police: Man charged in Wisconsin murder case suspected of killing man in Alabama

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbeXg_0h6g6CsU00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man who was recently caught by police in Helena after being sought for a Wisconsin murder is now suspected of being involved with the death of a man in Flomaton, Alabama this week.

Caleb Anderson, a 23-year-old Michigan man, allegedly killed someone in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Tuesday before stealing their car and driving to Alabama, according to police. Now, Anderson is suspected of killing 52-year-old Dwight Dixon, who was found dead Wednesday in Flomaton, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday after the Green Bay victim’s car was found in Helena.

Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing nurse who was last seen on her way to Alabama

Anderson is charged with murder and first-degree burglary. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail.

“I would like to commend all of ALEA’s Special Agents, Troopers and the AFC’s Intelligence Analysts who worked tirelessly along with our local, state and federal partners to quickly identify the suspect and assist in locating him for apprehension,” said SBI Director Chris Inabinett. “This is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and ALEA’s consolidated law enforcement services that our investigators and analysts conduct on a daily basis to assist law enforcement agencies around the state and to help bring justice for the victims and their families of such heinous crimes.”

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be
turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
NEW MARKET, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flomaton, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Flomaton, AL
Helena, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Helena, AL
CBS 42

Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

VINCENT, Ala. (AP) — A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband their police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief. Vincent Mayor James Latimore on Thursday confirmed that Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss had been dismissed, al.com […]
VINCENT, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a convenience store on August 3, 2022. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The deadly shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280....
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Alea S Special Agents#Sbi
CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham

PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station. Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Birmingham city leaders work to put brakes on exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From drag racing to donuts and now a deadly shooting – Birmingham Police said so-called exhibition driving led to a shooting that left one woman dead and four others hurt. Prosecutors have charged Ronald White, 23, with the weekend murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19. Winston was killed early Sunday morning in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police investigating gas station credit card skimmers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Tuscaloosa Police are looking for thieves who are stealing drivers’ personal information by using credit card skimmers at gas pumps. TPD Captain Kip Hart says three skimmers have been found on three different gas station pumps along I-20-59 in Tuscaloosa County. The skimmers were promptly removed. “It’s unclear how long they have […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
FLOMATON, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy