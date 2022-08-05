Read on timesuniononline.com
James E. Myers
James E. Myers
James E. Myers, 79, Leesburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in his residence. James was born on July 23, 1943, in Cecil, Ohio, to Rola and Bernice Copsey Myers. He married Linda Scherer in Fort Wayne on June 21, 1980. A celebration of James’ life will be held at a...
Infant Beck
Infant Beck
AKRON – Maddox Donn Alexander Beck was born on Aug. 4, 2022. Maddox died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Parkview – Whitley County Hospital of Columbia City. The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron. Interment will take place in the Akron Cemetery, Akron.
Brian Samuel Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap, of Mentone, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence at the age of 61. He was born on Sept. 19, 1960, in Needham Heights, Mass., to Phyllis Metta Christensen Dunlap and Russel H. Dunlap; they shared 46 years of marriage together. Brian...
JoLynn Smith
JoLynn Smith
JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. JoLynn was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Willard Gale and Betty Jane Zimmerman Smith. Her lifetime career was in working as a bookkeeper and...
Dorothy Brown
Dorothy Brown
Dorothy Brown, 95, Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Mark A. Bormann
Mark A. Bormann
Mark A. Bormann, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born in Medford, Wis., on June 10, 1952, the son of Roy and Bernice Lukewich Bormann. Those who survive with his memories to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Funeral Services For Potts, Thomson Announced
Funeral services for Zachery Richard Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Lynn Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C., were announced over the weekend. Potts and Thomson were two of four people killed Wednesday when the Toyota RAV4 Potts was driving on Ind. 19, south of Ind. 119, went over the center line and crashed with a Buick LeSabre driven by Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Lions Donates School Supplies To Claypool Elementary
Warsaw Community Schools thanks the Silver Lake Lions Club for their recent donation to students at Claypool Elementary School. Nichole Taylor, Angel McGlennen, Mia Smith and Lynda Schuster presented the donation. Taylor said, "Over $2,000 was donated by local businesses. We'd like to thank Silver Lake Lions Club;Shankster Brothers; Silver...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Plan Director Retiring After 45 Years
Dan Richard, who has been plan commission director for 45-plus years, is stepping down. Richard submitted his resignation at the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission’s meeting Wednesday. His letter stated he started and stopped such a letter many times in the last couple years. Not because he was anxious...
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Delegation Introduces Bill To Rename St. Joseph VA Clinic In Honor Of Late Rep. Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON – Friday, the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”. District 2 U.S. Rep. Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, a role in which she championed important...
Public Occurrences 08.08.22
Public Occurrences 08.08.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:59 p.m. Friday - Marion Earl Beezley, 42, of 9898 E. Starry Eyed Lane, Cromwell, arrested for felony failure to appear, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish with a prior, possession of paraphernalia and driving a vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension. No bond set.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wine Tasting In Nappanee Tuesday
NAPPANEE - The second annual tasting of Indiana wines in Nappanee will be held downtown Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. This tasting features the wines of Fruit Hills Winery, and winemaker David Muir will talk about his grape-growing, wine-making and experiences in the ag/ag-tourism business.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanczykiewicz To Speak At Nonprofit Leadership Workshop
KENDALLVILLE — One of Indiana’s leading voices on philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, Bill Stanczykiewicz, will be the featured presenter at a special all-day workshop in September at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Stanczykiewicz, director of The Fund Raising School at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ Lilly Family...
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Department of Education Announces Employability Skills Grant Recipients, Additional Resources
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce, according to a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Leesburg Council Continues Discussion On Refuse Ordinance
LEESBURG – Revisions to Leesburg’s refuse ordinance was a topic of discussion during the Town Council meeting Monday. The Council has been working on rewording the current ordinance since April because one of the problems the town has is people having excessive trash and other debris on their properties.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Plan Commission Approves PUD Update
Three months after approving the final plat for Harvest Ridge planned unit development (PUD) being developed by Menards, the Warsaw Plan Commission on Monday approved an update to the final plat. Menards Inc. originally petitioned for the final plat approval to subdivide 30.5 acres into 91 lots. The planned unit...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Library Board Learns About Success Of 2022 Summer Reading Challenge
Warsaw Community Public Library Board of Trustees learned about the success of this year's summer reading challenge during a brief meeting Monday. "By the end of July, we had 662 adults, 321 teens and 1,094 children registered to read pages or count minutes," said WCPL Director Ann Zydek. "Overall, we had a very successful program."
