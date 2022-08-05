Funeral services for Zachery Richard Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Lynn Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C., were announced over the weekend. Potts and Thomson were two of four people killed Wednesday when the Toyota RAV4 Potts was driving on Ind. 19, south of Ind. 119, went over the center line and crashed with a Buick LeSabre driven by Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO