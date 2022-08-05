GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday

ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester. “This round, we received excellent applications from students who were academically astute and presented a wide range of financial needs,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “More than 165 applicants applied for our named, endowed and need-based scholarships, and we switched to a new application portal that reduced the duplication of applying for multiple scholarships. This new system made it easier to upload supporting documentation, and it was a great process.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO