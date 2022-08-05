GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday

Read on www.walb.com
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care being provided at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team's final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the main...
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. reach decision on tax funding split
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a few weeks of going back and forth, a decision was reached Monday on how SPLOST funds will be divided between the City of Albany and Dougherty County. The city and county commissions agreed to a 64/36 split with the city in the majority. That...
Darton Health Professions Foundation awards $61,000 in scholarships
ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester. “This round, we received excellent applications from students who were academically astute and presented a wide range of financial needs,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “More than 165 applicants applied for our named, endowed and need-based scholarships, and we switched to a new application portal that reduced the duplication of applying for multiple scholarships. This new system made it easier to upload supporting documentation, and it was a great process.”
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
WTVM
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
WTVM
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
WALB 10
Lady Trojans look to prove doubters wrong in 2022
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the 2022 softball season is officially underway for the Lady Trojans from Lee County. The team looks a lot different this fall, five seniors have exited after leading Lee County to 21 wins and a postseason berth a year ago. Despite that, head...
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
WALB 10
Albany community reflects on 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 8, Yolander Brown will memorialize a full year since her son, Nigel, was killed in his sleep. Since his death, Yolander has hosted many events to help spread awareness in hopes it will help find the killer and help her family with the loss. One of those was a car wash to help pay for Nigel’s funeral.
WALB 10
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
WTVM
New Destiny Church hosts 4th annual shoe giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a new pair of shoes before they return to the classroom. The church held its 4th annual “Soles for Schools” shoe giveaway. ”We are at the 4th annual Soles for School giveaway. Today,...
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
WALB 10
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Americus. Officials say the scene happened Monday morning, August 8, in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive in Americus. The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.
Could deal to bring Missouri company, 100 new jobs to Columbus jumpstart city’s economic development?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week, the city of Columbus scored a big economic development victory when it landed a Missouri-based pet food flavoring company that will bring 100 new high-paying jobs and a new manufacturing facility that will approach $80 million. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced on Thursday that Applied Food Biotechnology will build […]
WALB 10
Golden Rams turn up in first padded practice
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State’s football team put on the pads for the first time on Sunday night. The golden rams were getting their coaches attention with their physical play and energy. This is the time when the one on ones in trenches and on the perimeter start...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
