Read on www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Related
tornadopix.com
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
Historic Chesapeake church rebuilds after fire destroys original building
Historic Chesapeake church rebuilds after fire sparked flames, causing church to burn to ashes. Gabriel Chapel AME Church set to reopen in 2023.
Comedian Jay Pharoah donates game show winnings to CHKD
Pharoah appeared on Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night and his family won $5,000. They decided to pass along their winnings to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and the reason why is personal.
Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July. “Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social...
3 people rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River Monday evening
Three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their jon boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Monday evening, officials told News 3.
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Thelma L. Elliott
WINTERVILLE – Thelma Louise Lowe Elliott, age 81, formerly of Rich Square, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Elliott was born on January 2, 1941 to Jessie Lowe, Sr. and Daisy Boone Lowe in Northampton County, NC. Thelma worked in quality control for Mylecraft in Rich Square for over 40 years before retiring. She was a long-standing member of Grace Baptist Church in Rich Square, NC. She loved her Lord and her church family and was faithfully dedicated to both for as long as her health allowed her to be. Thelma was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
3 people displaced, 2 pets die in Chesapeake apartment fire
CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire at the Kingsbridge Apartments in Great Bridge displaced an adult and two children, and killed two pets Sunday morning. Fire Officials say emergency dispatchers got a call for a fire around 11:02 a.m. after people in the area reported seeing smoke. Crews...
outerbanksvoice.com
Timothy Bobko of Elizabeth City, August 5
Timothy Bobko, age 74, passed away on August 5, 2022 at his home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. Tim was the husband of Connie Pierce Bobko for fifty-four years, together since they were both teenagers. Tim attended Victory Baptist Church and worked as a salesman at Albemarle Builders Supply for forty-three years.
Business owners in, near near Military Circle Mall learn more about future plans
More information is coming to light for business owners in and near Military Circle Mall. They learned the mall will be torn down at the beginning of next year and they need to leave before then.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
outerbanksvoice.com
Robert Morgan of Elizabeth City, August 6
Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
City Council to vote on partial street name change to 'Missy Elliott Blvd'
A friend of the Elliott family, Erin Carter, wants to honor and recognize the Portsmouth native music superstar, by changing a portion of McLean Street to the name "Missy Elliott Blvd."
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
Following mass shooting at Texas elementary school, Hampton Roads school divisions are stepping up security
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas took center stage in American politics this summer, and it's still fresh on people's minds as students and staff gear up to head back to school. Twenty one people were shot and killed by a gunman at...
Comments / 0