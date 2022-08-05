ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Thelma L. Elliott

WINTERVILLE – Thelma Louise Lowe Elliott, age 81, formerly of Rich Square, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Elliott was born on January 2, 1941 to Jessie Lowe, Sr. and Daisy Boone Lowe in Northampton County, NC. Thelma worked in quality control for Mylecraft in Rich Square for over 40 years before retiring. She was a long-standing member of Grace Baptist Church in Rich Square, NC. She loved her Lord and her church family and was faithfully dedicated to both for as long as her health allowed her to be. Thelma was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
RICH SQUARE, NC
WAVY News 10

3 people displaced, 2 pets die in Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire at the Kingsbridge Apartments in Great Bridge displaced an adult and two children, and killed two pets Sunday morning. Fire Officials say emergency dispatchers got a call for a fire around 11:02 a.m. after people in the area reported seeing smoke. Crews...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Timothy Bobko of Elizabeth City, August 5

Timothy Bobko, age 74, passed away on August 5, 2022 at his home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. Tim was the husband of Connie Pierce Bobko for fifty-four years, together since they were both teenagers. Tim attended Victory Baptist Church and worked as a salesman at Albemarle Builders Supply for forty-three years.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Robert Morgan of Elizabeth City, August 6

Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC

