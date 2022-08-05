Read on www.talknats.com
Washington Nationals 2022 Draft Recap
Nationals are now entirely focused on their long-term future. A couple of weeks after a solid performance at the draft, general manager Mike Rizzo traded his 23-year-old franchise star to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal that promises to change the baseball landscape in more ways than one.
A visit to watch the FCL Nats
My boy and I had a chance to visit the FCL Nats Friday and watch them drop a 7-0 game to the Marlins. The most impressive aspect of the game was the Marlins infield defense. Watching their 3B, and especially SS and 2B play reminds one why infield defense is truly a necessity for an effective pitcher. They were quite polished and for me, the overall highlight of the game. Jordan McCants, the Marlins shortstop, made the play of the game on a dive across his body to catch a soft liner in the hole. McCants was a high draft pick and rated as the Marlins #17 prospect. Junior Sanchez, the second baseman, made a couple of sparkling plays.
MLB・
Game #111 Anibal Sanchez gets his chance as the stopper!
These losing streaks have just been too commonplace, but hey, the Padres with Juan Soto haven’t won since he got there either. The Washington Nationals will give Anibal Sanchez the start tonight in Wrigley Field in Chicago. If you want the good news, you have to look at the...
Frank Howard, Juan Soto, and a Pocket Full of Prospects
Happy birthday Frank Howard, born August 8, 1936 in Columbus Ohio. Frank was acquired by the Washington Senators in his own blockbuster trade December 4 1964. The Senators sent pitcher Claude Osteen and infielder John Kennedy to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Howard, third basemen Ken McMullen, pitchers Pete Richert and Phil Ortega, and first baseman Dick Nen. In 1967 Richert was traded to Baltimore (that’s when Washington and Baltimore traded players rather than lawsuits) for Mike Epstein and Frank Bertania. McMullen went to the Angels for Aurelio Rodriguez and Rich Reichardt in 1970. The original 2 for 5 deal morphed into 9 new Senators, I’ve been wondering how the Soto to San Diego Trade will stack up against this one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Learning More About Nationals #1 Prospect Robert Hassell III
A huge part of the haul that the Washington Nationals received for Juan Soto was the Padres №1 prospect, OF Robert Hassell III in that blockbuster trade that yielded five top players to the Nats. These are players we will certainly discuss many times here in the future. Per MLB Pipeline, Hassel is now the Nats new №1 prospect, so let’s take a deep dive into his background to learn more about him.
Game #110 Nats trying to avoid the dreaded 4-game sweep!
It did not matter that Bryce Harper has been on the IL for over a month and missed this series with a broken thumb. The Phillies have smashed the Washington Nationals’ starting pitching in the first three games of this four game series. With Patrick Corbin lasting only 2/3 of an inning again, he has taxed the bullpen, and the Nats will add a fresh arm in Mason Thompson to the bullpen today as opener Cory Abbott will try to go deep for the Nats.
Game #109 Corbin for the 65th time since the World Series!
Since Patrick Corbin earned the win as the relief pitcher in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, we will see the lefty in his 65th consecutive start with no appearances out of the bullpen. From the 2020 forward, Corbin has recorded ERAs of 4.66-to-5.82 in 2021, and this season so far, he has regressed further with a 6.57. Is it insanity to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result? Corbin has thrown some gems since the end of the 2019 season, but his last gem was against the light hitting Marlins on July 4. He’s had five excellent starts of his 22 so far this year. That’s not a good percentage as 78 percent would not be excellent.
