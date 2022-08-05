ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2news.com

Students return to school with free meals as part of Nevada's food security initiative

Students are returning to classrooms with additional resources this year. The State of Nevada has invested $75 million for free school meals in Nevada schools operating the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to continue pandemic recovery and ensure students have food to eat by providing free school breakfast and lunch. NSLP is administered through the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).
8newsnow.com

CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
8 News Now

Nevada ranks one of poorest states in education, report finds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the back-to-school season began in full force Monday, Nevada was ranked as one of the poorest states in education, new data showed. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book ranked Nevada as 46th in education. Nevada’s ranking, however low, is a small jump up from past rankings. […]
2news.com

$393,000 awarded to Nevada Community Health Centers to Advance Health Equity

During National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $393,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to six community health centers in Nevada to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. On Friday, August 5,...
2news.com

Carson City School District Announces New Principals & Administrators

The Carson City School District (CCSD) has announced the appointment of 13 new principals and district administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Dan Sadler, associate superintendent of Human Resources. Spencer Winward, director of Fiscal Service. Christine Perkins, director of Grants and Special Projects. Amy Robinson, principal of Carson Middle School.
2news.com

Charitable Golf Tournament to Benefit Veterans Guest House

Veterans Guest House, a local nonprofit that provides free overnight accommodations and resources to the veteran community seeking medical treatment in the Reno or Sparks area, held its annual golf outing on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Montreux Golf and Country Club. “Fundraising efforts like these help ensure thousands of...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas barbershop offers free haircuts, supplies in back-to-school drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas barbershop hosted its first annual back-to-school drive Saturday, giving away haircuts and more for children before they return to the classroom. MJ Bradford's 307 organized the event, which featured haircuts along with food, music and activities for kids. Free school supplies were...
2news.com

Mammovan’ Returns To Northern Nevada

The mobile service is heading to Carson City, Reno, Fallon and Lovelock. Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
2news.com

Nevada marks $1 billion in Emergency SNAP benefits

This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size. Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase...
