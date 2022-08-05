Read on www.2news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
CCSD parents voice back-to-school health concerns for students
Parents of the Clark County School District remind students to stay sanitized when going back to school this fall, monkeypox and COVID among other common scares.
CCSD offering free meals to all students for upcoming school year
The Clark County School District is again rolling out free breakfast and lunch for all students for the upcoming school year for the 2024-2025 school year.
Safekey program struggle leaves parent concerned
Parents in need of afternoon care for their child can utilize the Safekey program as it's offered at different schools across the Las Vegas valley.
Southern Nevada officials provide reminders ahead of upcoming school year
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Students return to school with free meals as part of Nevada's food security initiative
Students are returning to classrooms with additional resources this year. The State of Nevada has invested $75 million for free school meals in Nevada schools operating the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to continue pandemic recovery and ensure students have food to eat by providing free school breakfast and lunch. NSLP is administered through the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD students miss first day, wait in winding lines due to proof of residence issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was the first day of school for the hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students, but for some bright-eyed students ready to learn, their experience was far from what they imagined. The district recently made changes to the shared housing process through...
8newsnow.com
CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
cwlasvegas.com
Dads in Schools volunteers ready for school year, looking for more community help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In just three days, children and staff will be making their way back to Clark County School District campuses. Safety is top of mind for many. Volunteers with Dads in Schools will be stepping up to provide a presence that will keep schools safe. "One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada ranks one of poorest states in education, report finds
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the back-to-school season began in full force Monday, Nevada was ranked as one of the poorest states in education, new data showed. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book ranked Nevada as 46th in education. Nevada’s ranking, however low, is a small jump up from past rankings. […]
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
2news.com
$393,000 awarded to Nevada Community Health Centers to Advance Health Equity
During National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $393,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to six community health centers in Nevada to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. On Friday, August 5,...
2news.com
Carson City School District Announces New Principals & Administrators
The Carson City School District (CCSD) has announced the appointment of 13 new principals and district administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Dan Sadler, associate superintendent of Human Resources. Spencer Winward, director of Fiscal Service. Christine Perkins, director of Grants and Special Projects. Amy Robinson, principal of Carson Middle School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Charitable Golf Tournament to Benefit Veterans Guest House
Veterans Guest House, a local nonprofit that provides free overnight accommodations and resources to the veteran community seeking medical treatment in the Reno or Sparks area, held its annual golf outing on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Montreux Golf and Country Club. “Fundraising efforts like these help ensure thousands of...
Fox5 KVVU
Inflation hits back-to-school shopping in Southern Nevada
Children were turned away from their first day of school because of registration issues. The Las Vegas-born Amelia Garcia has received her life-saving heart transplant, which her family waited months for.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas barbershop offers free haircuts, supplies in back-to-school drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas barbershop hosted its first annual back-to-school drive Saturday, giving away haircuts and more for children before they return to the classroom. MJ Bradford's 307 organized the event, which featured haircuts along with food, music and activities for kids. Free school supplies were...
Supply chain problems lower in Nevada, survey says
Supply chain problems continue to hamper the economy across the U.S., but a new survey shows small businesses in Nevada are reporting fewer problems than businesses in most states.
2news.com
Douglas County Mobile Outreach Safety Team to expand coverage to four days a week
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Mobile Outreach Safety Team (MOST) is expanding from two days a week to four days a week. MOST are comprised of a mental health professional, and a DCSO deputy who forms a mobile crisis response team. The team contacts community members...
2news.com
Mammovan’ Returns To Northern Nevada
The mobile service is heading to Carson City, Reno, Fallon and Lovelock. Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
2news.com
Nevada marks $1 billion in Emergency SNAP benefits
This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size. Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase...
Superintendent Jesus Jara agrees to settlement with CCSD trustees
After a turbulent year that saw the Clark County School District superintendent fired and then rehired, Dr. Jesus Jara and the CCSD Board of Trustees have reached a settlement agreement.
Comments / 0